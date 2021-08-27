Friday, August 27, 2021
Updated:

Explained: What is ISKP? Islamic State’s affiliate group behind the Kabul airport bombing that killed over 100 civilians and US soldiers

ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) - is the regional affiliate of ISIS or the Islamic State that was set up in January 2015 in Iraq and Syria. The Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP, is an Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State terror group that operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

OpIndia Staff
What is the ISKP? Radical Islamic terrorist group that is behind the Kabul airport blast
What is ISKP? Islamic State affiliate group behind the Kabul terror attack/ Image Source: ORF
On Thursday, August 26, bomb blasts inside Hamid Karzai international airport in Afghan’s capital Kabul killed more than 100 people, including 13 US troops, disrupting the ongoing Afghan evacuation of tens of thousands of stranded civilians.

Soon after the attacks on their forces, the United States officials attributed attacks that killed more than 100 people at the Kabul airport to Islamic State’s regional affiliate Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The ISKP has also taken responsibility for the bombing of the Kabul airport and has released images of the terrorist who blew himself up inside the Kabul airport. Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri of the ISKP was allegedly the suicide bomber.

What is Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP)?

ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) – is the regional affiliate of ISIS or the Islamic State that was set up in Iraq and Syria. The Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISKP, is an Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State terror group that operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

The ISKP was founded in 2015 with disgruntled members of the Afghan Taliban and its Pakistani counterpart, the TTP. The ISKP recruits mainly come from the madrasas in Afghanistan and Pakistan, especially the defecting members of the Afghan and Pakistan Taliban, who view their own organisation as moderate outfits. It is the most extreme and violent of all the jihadist terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Lately, it has been recruiting urban middle-class Muslims and specifically targeting the universities to lure younger Muslims to join the terror network. Several Indian Muslims, especially from the southern state of Kerala, had travelled to Afghanistan to join the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Over the last two years, the Indian security establishment has managed to unearth several ISKP terrorists operating on Indian soil.

ISKP reportedly operates from the eastern province of Nangarhar, strategically located at the drug and people trafficking routes in and around Afghanistan and Pakistan.

ISKP – the most extreme of all the Islamic State affiliates

ISKP is responsible for some of the worst terror attacks in recent years, targeting girls’ schools, hospitals and even a maternity ward where they reportedly shot dead pregnant women and nurses.

Unlike the Taliban, whose interest is to take control of Afghanistan, ISKP – a part of the global IS network, intends to wage a global ‘Jihad’ and carries out attacks on western, international and humanitarian targets. It is estimated that the terrorist group has 2,000-3,000 fighters across Afghanistan but has suffered significant casualties in recent years.

The Islamic State Khorasan Province has strong ties with Al-Qaeda, the terrorist group that is behind the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Links with Taliban:

ISKP has established links with the Taliban through the Haqqani network, which has close ties with foreign Islamic terrorist groups, including a long-standing association with Al-Qaeda. Experts believe that the Taliban’s affiliate Haqqani network and ISKP coordinated several major attacks between 2019 and 2021 with logistic supports from other terror groups based in Pakistan.

After the Taliban took over the control of Kabul, the Jihadist organisation released large numbers of prisoners from Pul-e-Charki jail, reportedly including ISKP and al-Qaeda militants. These people are now at large.

However, the ISKP has major differences with the Taliban, accusing them of abandoning Jihad and the battlefield favouring a negotiated peace settlement with the US in “posh hotels” in Doha, Qatar.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Explained: What is ISKP? Islamic State's affiliate group behind the Kabul airport bombing that killed over 100 civilians and US soldiers

