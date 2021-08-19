Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTwitter suspends accounts of Afghan caretaker President Amrullah Saleh's office, allows Taliban to use...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Twitter suspends accounts of Afghan caretaker President Amrullah Saleh’s office, allows Taliban to use its platform

Twitter has said that it will let Taliban use the platform as long as it does not violate its policies.

OpIndia Staff
Afghan caretaker President Amrullah Saleh's Twitter account suspended
12

On August 19, Twitter suspended all accounts associated with caretaker President Amrullah Saleh of Afghanistan. Afghan President’s official handle @Afghanpresident and his party Afghanistan Green Trend’s (AGT) handle @AfgGreenTrend were suspended by the micro-blogging site. Reportedly, Saleh is still mobilising forces to counter the takeover of Afghanistan. He is currently lodged in the Panjshir province that has not yet fallen into the hands of the Taliban.

Twitter account of Saleh’s office suspended

What is interesting is that while Twitter suspended accounts associated with Saleh, the Taliban’s spokesperson account is still active on the platform. In fact, accounts of several Taliban leaders are available on Twitter. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid who is actively updating his account with the latest updates, has over 300,000 followers. Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen also has over 300,000 followers, while Qari Yousaf Ahmadi has around 60,000 followers on Twitter.

Twitter accounts of Taliban leaders

While Facebook and YouTube swiftly started banning accounts associated with the Taliban and its followers, Twitter refrained itself from doing so. It said that the Taliban’s accounts are under constant monitoring, and they would take action against the Jihadi group if they “cross the line”.

Facebook, while announcing the ban on Taliban, stated that it had designated Taliban a terrorist organisation as per US laws and it would remove all accounts and content associated with Taliban from all its platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsamrullah saleh, twitter, amrullah saleh twitter,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
568,711FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com