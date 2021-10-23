On the intervening night of October 18 and October 19, a 23-year-old woman identified as Dolly Babbar alias Kishu was stabbed to death by a man in Delhi. Reports suggest that Dolly had rejected the advances of Ankit Gaba, the main accused in the case. She was stabbed in Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, close to her residence. According to the Police, she was stabbed at least six times. She was found lying in a pool of blood by a delivery person at around 1:20 AM. On seeing the injured woman, he called up the Police.

Babbar’s family has alleged that the main accused had threatened her with a pistol earlier. CCTV footage of the incident has emerged which have gone viral on social media networks. In the video, three men were seen standing with the woman. One of them suddenly began stabbing her while the other two watched. The family has alleged that several residents of the locality heard her screams, but no one came out to help her.

Police have arrested the main accused Ankit Gaba and two others Manish and Himanshu in connection with the case. The other two were with Anit when he committed the crime.

Dolly was stabbed just 300 meters away from home

Babbar, who worked as a freelancer with event management companies, was an aspirant model too. Before leaving the house, she told her family members that she was going to attend a birthday party. Dolly left home at around 11 PM, and she was stabbed at around 1 PM, just 300 meters away from her home. A senior police officer investigating the case told The Indian Express that they got the call late at night that an incident had happened at Matiala Road in Om Vihar near Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

The officer said, “We received a call about a woman lying on the road. We reached the spot and found her with multiple stab wounds. The men had fled. We informed the family and rushed the woman to a hospital, where she was declared dead. We spoke to neighbours who said they had seen a man, identified as Ankit Gaba (25), attacking her with a knife. We were told he had proposed to her earlier.”

Accused had threatened her with a gun earlier

The Hindu quoted Sudarshan Kumar Babbar, Dolly’s father, saying that Dolly had told her grandmother she was leaving for a birthday party and would be back in an hour. Babbar alleged that they were kept in the dark over the details. He said, “I saw my daughter bleeding and sitting on the road face down. I don’t know whether she was alive or dead, but the Police called for an ambulance, which came an hour late, and we just kept sitting there looking at her body from a distance. What if she was alive and the Police didn’t call the ambulance on time?” Dolly was declared as brought dead in the hospital.

He further added, “In the CCTV footage, three men are visible. We know all of them as they stay in the same area and have been friends with Kishu. One of them attacked her with a knife, after which she ran towards our street, bleeding from her arm. She then called her friend for help. Within minutes, this man returned and struck her again. The three of them then fled.”

Dolly’s brother Lakshay said in a statement that Dolly had informed one of her friends that Ankit had threatened her with a gun. “I wish we could have reached earlier. We were sleeping when the Police informed us. I saw her lying on the road. There were many people, but nobody helped. Dolly didi wanted to start her event management work again. She was friendly and treated them (the accused) like brothers,” he said.

Meena, Dolly’s mother, described her as bright and hopeful. Dolly was helping her father in managing finances at the house. She said, “I wish I had stopped her from going outside. She was young and bright. Due to the lockdown, she had lost contracts but was starting to get work again. I was happy and hopeful; she was running this house. Her father drives an autorickshaw; who will help us now? I just want justice for my daughter.”

Sanjana, Dolly’s cousin, said Gaba had approached her several times, but she did not show any interest. “They have known each other since childhood. He is involved with local gangs and had been threatening her,” she added.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP (Dwarka), said that multiple teams had been deployed to arrest the three accused. Family and neighbours are being questioned in the case.

Residents claimed the spot was famous for anti-socials

The residents of the locality claimed that the spot where she was killed is famous as the meeting spot of anti-socials. Anita, who lives near the spot where Dolly was killed, said, “We have complained to the Police several times, but nobody listens. Last night, I heard the woman’s screams and saw the three boys, but they fled by the time police came.” The residents claimed they did not date to help Dolly, fearing their own safety. “We even put up a CCTV camera there, but someone stole it. Every day, the local boys consume liquor there and threaten us if we speak out about it,” they said.