Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Covaxin approved for children between the age group 2 to 18: Details

OpIndia Staff
DGCI gives its nod for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for children aged between 2 to 18(Image Credits: Zee News)
Bharat Biotech’s indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has been granted approval for its usage on children belonging to the age group 2 to 18.

The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 gave its nod to Covaxin for children in the 2-18 years age group.

Earlier this month, the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech submitted the trial data of the Phase-2 and Phase-3 trials of Covaxin on children to the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI).

“After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of market authorization of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situation,” the subject expert panel said in a statement.

According to the reports, the gap between two doses for children has been pegged at 20 days.

While emergency approval is granted to Covaxin for children, there is, however, certain conditions attached to it. Bharat Biotech will continue the study as per Whole Virion, Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine the approved clinical trial protocol.

In addition to this, the company will also have to provide updated prescribing information/package Insert (PI), Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) and factsheet.

Additionally, the organisation is also mandated to submit safety data including the data on AEFI and AESI, with due analysis, every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter and also as per requirement of New Drugs & Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

AIIMS doctor says safety and immunogenicity of Covaxin among children same as those in adults

Recently, an AIIMS professor had claimed that the trial data of Covaxin asserted that the safety and immunogenicity of Covaxin are almost the same in children, as adults above 18-years of age.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjay K Rai, a professor at Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said, “Covaxin`s trial was done on three age groups. The first group examined was between 12 -18 years, the second group was between 6- 12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years.”

 

