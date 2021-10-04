Monday, October 4, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: ABP News reporter Raman Kashyap murdered, Tikait had threatened media recently

Editor of the media house Pankaj Jha confirmed the same through his Tweet. “One of our companions covering the Lakhimpur violence is dead. May his soul rest in peace,” Jha tweeted in Hindi.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Journalist Raman Kashyap killed in violence by 'farmer protestors' in Lakhimpur Kheri
ABP News reporter Raman Kashyap declared dead in Lakhimpur Kheri violence
ABP News reporter Raman Kashyap has been declared dead in the violence unleashed by ‘farmer protestors’ in Lakhimpur Kheri that broke out on Sunday. 

As per some locals, the journalist’s family members had ascertained his identity when his body was taken for post mortem, however, an official confirmation on the same was awaited. 

As many as nine people have been reported dead in the violence that erupted after a convoy of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was attacked by the protestors in the garb of farmers. 

Tikait had threatened media

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait in a rally at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur had threatened, “If you want to stay safe then support us or you are gone.”

Tikait was allegedly upset after Zee News’ sting operation on his brother Naresh Tikait who was caught manipulating the farmers. He was heard saying to the farmers that he can get sugarcane at a price lower than the minimum selling price (MSP) if paid in cash.

‘Won’t let compete 2022 elections over dead bodies’

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has informed that the matter is under investigation.

Lashing out at the opposition and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra he said further, “Opposition is using the incident for political tourism & political competition as polls are around the corner.”

Singh also warned that the government will not allow anyone to manipulate public opinion. “There is no issue in presenting your opinion. But if they want to complete their journey till 2022 election over dead bodies, then it won’t happen,” the minister said warning the opposition. 

 

Searched termsLakhimpur Kheri video, UP farmer violence, Rakesh Tikait news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

