PM Modi on Saturday, December 25, 2021, addressed the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch, Gujarat via video conferencing. During his address, PM Modi paid tributes to Sikh Gurus, including Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Tej Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh and other historic Sikh leaders such as Ranjit Singh, stating that it is because of their sacrifices, penance, and courage that India’s faiths and territorial integrity is safe today.

PM Modi started his address by speaking about how Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch had borne witness to every movement of time. “Today, as I reconnect with this holy place, I am reminded of how Lakhpat Sahib had braved storms in the past. Once upon a time, this place was a major centre for trade, a place from where commenced their journeys to other countries,” PM Modi said.

“Guru Nanak Ji and Sikh gurus that followed him not only kept the consciousness of India ignited but they also showed us the path to keep India safe,” PM Modi said.

“Efforts were made at every level for the message of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to reach the whole world with new energy. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which was awaited for decades, was completed in 2019 by our government,” PM Modi said while speaking to devotees at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch via videoconferencing.

He said, the contribution of Sikh Gurus is not just limited to society and spirituality only, but they have also played a pivotal role in nation-building exercises, contributed with their wisdom towards fleshing out the modern idea of India, and ensured Indic faiths and integrity of the nation were safeguarded from foreign invaders.

Extolling Guru Tegh Bahadur‘s valour against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, PM Modi said his fighting spirit demonstrates how the country should combat terror and religious fanaticism. Similarly, the life of the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Sahib is also a living example of tenacity and sacrifice at every step, PM Modi averred.

औरंगज़ेब के खिलाफ गुरु तेग बहादुर का पराक्रम और उनका बलिदान हमें सिखाता है कि आतंक और मजहबी कट्टरता से देश कैसे लड़ता है।



“In 2021, we are celebrating 400 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Prakash Utsav, you must have seen we were successful in bringing the copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan,” he added.

“The valour with which our Sikh brothers and sisters fought for the country’s independence even under the British rule, our freedom struggle, that land of Jallianwala Bagh, is still a witness to those sacrifices,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said it is a matter of pride for Gujarat that the fourth Sikh Guru, Bhai Mokham Singh Ji, was from Gujarat, and played a crucial role in the establishment of the Khalsa Panth. He said Gurdwara Bet Dwarka Bhai Mohkam Singh in Dwarka has been built in his memory.