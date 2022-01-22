On January 20, Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress vice-president Noori Khan was spotted losing her grip and drowning while performing ‘Jal Satyagrah’ in the middle of four feet of water in the Kshipra river. A major accident was averted after her supporters and the NDRF officials quickly jumped into the river and rescued her. She was later rushed to the Civil hospital. The video of the incident has gone viral on various social media platforms.

The Congress leader herself shared the video of the same incident several times through her Twitter handle. One of her Tweets were captioned in Hindi followed by a folding hands emoji. It read: “BJP alleges I stood in water for 3 hours for acting and this is politics, let’s assume I stood for acting but at least you stand up for Kshipra….”

According to reports, the Congress leader from Ujjain launched a demonstration at 10 am on Thursday for the cleansing of the Kshipra river and alleged corruption in Kshipra river purification programmes. Noori Khan landed herself in four feet of water in the Kshipra river to conduct the ‘Jal Satyagrah’ (water protest). She protested in the water for almost two and a half hours, alleging a Rs 650 crore scam in the state’s river purification schemes.

Image credit: The Free Press Journal

SDM Jagdish Mehra and CSP Pallavi Shukla arrived at the scene after receiving information about Noori Khan’s ‘Jal Satyagraha’. They urged Noori to come out of the water, but she refused. Kamal Kuwal, the water resources department’s executive engineer, also rushed to meet the enraged Noori Khan but in vain.

Amidst all this, Noori suddenly lost her balance and fell into the deep water and began drowning. The party workers present on the spot, along with NDRF officials, jumped into the water and rescued her. She was rushed to the district hospital. Her health condition is said to be stable now.

Image credit: The Free Press Journal

Speaking about the incident, EE Kunwal said that he had tried to explain and give details regarding the purification of the Kshipra river to the Congress leader but she was not satisfied.

Surprisingly, after the accident, the Congress leader went on to blame the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for her drowning. She blamed the administration for failing to provide enough security for her ‘Jal Satyagraha.’ After being released from the hospital, Noori Khan told the media that the administration had mishandled security arrangements at the Satyagrah site. She said that after she was rescued neither an ambulance was available at the spot nor a stretcher was available at the hospital.

Congress leader Noori Khan and her theatrics

Noori Khan is the National Coordinator for Mahila Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader had recently hogged the limelight for her Shiv Tandav video. In the video that went viral on social media in December last year, the Noori Khan was seen dancing on the Shiv Tandav Stotram.

What made the video more interesting was its timing. Her performance had interestingly come two hours after she had resigned from all posts of the Congress alleging that the party has been neglecting minorities.

Taking to Twitter, she even shared her resignation letter and levelled a number of allegations against her party. She had alleged that Congress was neglecting as well as adopting a sympathetic attitude towards the minorities. Khan, further accusing the Congress of having an anti-Muslim mindset, had rued that she was being a victim of discrimination. She had gone on to say that Congress considers Muslims undeserving of a seat in the party. She had also added that after working hard and diligently for several years, she was not given responsible positions in the party due to her background.

However, before one could realise it, Noori Khan took back her resignation from Congress state president Kamal Nath.

Taking to Twitter, Khan had Tweeted in Hindi which translated to: “After discussing my issues with the state president Kamal Nath Ji, I have put my whole point in front of the party. For the first time in 22 years, I have placed my resignation because there was a pain inside me. However, keeping my trust in Kamal Nath Ji, I am now taking back my resignation.

Interestingly, in April 2021, when India was grappling with the second wave of the pandemic and the central as well as state governments were trying their best to tackle the acute oxygen crisis, Noori Khan was seen staging a protest at an oxygen cylinder filling plant in Ujjain. She was arrested on accusation of delaying oxygen supply to other districts and violating Covid laws that barred gatherings of any kind. She was later released on bail. Speaking about the incident CSP Vandana Chouhan had then said: “Noori Khan was spreading misinformation and preventing government employees from doing their duty at the oxygen plant.” She added that her protest delayed oxygen supply.