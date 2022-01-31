Uroosa Imran Rana, daughter of controversial poet Munawwar Rana, has jumped into the fray ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On Friday last week, she filed her nomination as an independent candidate from the Unnao Sadar seat.

The development came in the wake of the Congress party’s decision to field Asha Singh, mother of the rape survivor from the Unnao’s Sadar seat. Rana, who was in Congress, was reportedly seeking the party ticket from the Sadar constituency. However, after Congress chose Asha Singh over her, Rana rebelled against the party and filed her nomination from the seat as an independent candidate.

Uroosa’s association with the Congress party dates back to 2010 when Uttar Pradesh was ruled by the Mayawati-led BSP government. In October 2020, Uroosa was promoted to the post of vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Congress(Central Zone). For over a decade, Uroosa had been an ardent Congress supporter and worker, vigorously supporting the party on a host of issues.

Uroosa, who hails from Lucknow, had been campaigning and staking her claim for the Unnao Sadar seat for a long time. But, after years of loyalty to the party, Congress sidelined her and granted the party ticket to Asha Singh for the Unnao Sadar seat in the forthcoming assembly elections.

In the affidavit filed in her nomination, Uroosa has stated that a case has been registered against her at Gautam Palli police station of Lucknow for violating COVID protocols. Besides, she has also stated that the price of jewellery she possesses is close to Rs 50 lakhs.

Munawwar Rana says he would leave Uttar Praesh Yogi Adityanath returns as CM

Earlier last week, Munawwar Rana had declared that he would leave Uttar Pradesh if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister once again.

“If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave Uttar Pradesh. It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave,” he said.

“An election is a fight between two parties, between two candidates for the ultimate goal of winning. The losing and winning are in relation to the election. But here, Abba Jaan, Pakistan, Kabaristan, Jinnah are mentioned,” he had said.