On Tuesday, January 11, a Twitter user going by the alias Boss Baby, (@penguinhowler) shared how she is been subjected to online harassment for years. In a series of Tweets, the social media users shared screenshots of messages she has received from a man identified as Uday Sonawane, who incidentally is also a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). She narrates how, this man, who she said is married and has a child, has been stalking her since the 1st year of law school. She is 35-years-old now.

“This dude has been stalking me since the 1st year of law school. I’m 35 yrs old now. He has a wife & a kid & is a member of a political party. I’m worried for my safety as he’s clearly unhinged but I’m done ignoring this”, wrote Boss Baby, sharing screenshots of the several messages she has received from Uday Sonawane on Twitter since October 2020.

As seen in the image shared by the victim, Uday Sonawane, who identifies himself as an advocate and National General Secretary – NCP Panchayat Raj and Local Bodies Dept on his Twitter bio, has sent messages like “My heart still beats for you”, “I can die for you”, “Pls talk to me”, “Pls don’t block me again”, etc. to the victim over a period of almost last one and a half years, until the lady disabled the feature of sending/receiving ‘direct message’ on her Twitter profile.

In the subsequent Tweet, Boss Baby wrote how the NCP leader has been continuously pursuing her from alternate accounts, like her college alumni group.

“When I block him, I get a message from somewhere else,” wrote the victim adding that she is in a good mind to approach his family and inform them of what he’s up to. The Twitter user, visibly irked by the constant harassment, said that there was no room for any sort of negotiation. “If you don’t learn, you will be taught,” Tweeted the lady.

The social media user, not willing to let go of her stalker easy, continued: “@AdvUdayNCP You will leave me alone or things will get very ugly. I will not take this lying down. I will be writing to the bar council to get your license suspended. I will speak to your wife. I will get your family involved. You will not make me feel unsafe. Back. The fuck. Off.”

Social media, which has over the years developed into a ubiquitous form of communication, has recently been evolving into a powerful tool for harassment and doxxing for women from all walks of life, who are regularly subjected to sexist attacks on various social media platforms. Recently, India’s ace badminton player was harassed and subjected to sexual innuendos by a well-known actor for merely expressing her support for Prime Minister over the security breach in Punjab.

In fact, only today, Union Minister Smriti Irani had addressed The Indian Express about the broader issue of women being denied dignity on social media, expressing her anguish over the inexcusable incident that occurred with Padma Bhushan awardee badminton player Saina Nehwal.