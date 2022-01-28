Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) recently observed a ‘bandh’ in Gujarat following the death of a Hindu man, who was shot dead by assailants for posting an ‘allegedly’ blasphemous social media post against Islam.

However, for the Chennai-based newspaper The Hindu, not the murder of the Hindu man by religious zealots but the observance of a ‘bandh’ by VHP against the horrific killing had given the incident a “communal colour”.

In a report published in The Hindu, the publication said that the incident had assumed “communal colour” after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad(VHP) called for a bandh or a strike to protest against the murder of a 27-year-old Kishan Boliya, a Hindu man who was killed reportedly on the orders of two Maulvis.

Source: The Hindu

“The murder acquired a communal colour as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other outfits gave a bandh call on Thursday,” the report titled ‘Two detained for gunning down a man in Gujarat over social media post’ said.

Kishan Boliya murdered over an alleged social media post against Islam

Earlier this week, the murder of a Hindu youth named Kishan Boliya in Dhandhuka taluka on Tuesday had sent shockwaves across the country. Kishan was on his way home when two bikers came and shot at him. He died on the spot. Police had filed a case and launched an investigation in the matter.

As per reports, it was alleged that Kishan had shared a post on social media platforms that Muslims found offensive. According to sources, the video shared by Kishan on social media had an image of Prophet Muhammad. Usually beheading, killing of those who share such an image is considered blasphemy and Islamists justify the killing of those who share such an image.

Yet, for The Hindu, the killing of Kishan was not a communal incident until the Vishwa Hindu Parishad came out in support of the victim and called a bandh to protest against his murder. VHP, an organisation that is at the vanguard to fight for the rights of the Hindus, has often been subjected to smear campaigns by left-leaning organisations such as The Hindu in connivance with ‘liberals’ who build a narrative vilifying them.

Kishan Bharwad’s murder executed on instructions of two Maulvis, Police identifies the suspects and arrests murderers

While The Hindu found the VHP of communalising the murder of Boliya, it is notable to mention that on Thursday, the Ahmedabad Police arrested two persons and discovered links of two Maulvis in the murder case of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad on January 25. Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka as he along with his cousin, was passing by the Modhwada locality on his two-wheeler.

According to the Zee News Gujarati, the murder was carried out on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai. A Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers and Maulana from Mumbai had given the instructions.

Further reports by News18Gujarat state that the police has formed 7 different teams to investigate the matter. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi reviewed the investigation process by the Police and collected all the details of the case.