Thursday, February 24, 2022
Updated:

Imran Khan will go back to Pakistan from Moscow empty-handed hours after ‘excitedly’ landing there hours before Russia declares war on Ukraine

The United States of America informed Pakistan about its position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and within hours, Khan decided to call off the rest of the tour.

OpIndia Staff
Vladimir Putin - Imran Khan
Khan to go back to Pakistan without meeting Putin after Russia declares war on Ukraine
57

Hours after landing up in Moscow, the Pakistani Prime Minister has decided to call off his visit to Russia after Putin declared war on Ukraine. While Russia’s military operation had just kicked off in Ukraine, Imran Khan after reaching Moscow said that he was “excited” to be in Moscow at this juncture. The misplaced ‘excitement’ was cut short as hours later, Putin announced war on Ukraine live on TV even as UNSC held meeting to ‘prevent war’ in New York at same time.

Imran Khan was to visit Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a two-day visit which was touted to be ‘historic’. This was to be the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years. However, since the visit has now been cancelled, geopolitical experts have sensed a bigger ploy by Putin by agreeing to meet Imran amidst the ongoing crisis.

As soon as he landed in Russia, Khan told a Russian official, “What a time I have come so much excitement,” even as tensions between Russia and Ukraine were escalating amid clouds of imminent war. Subsequently, the United States of America informed Pakistan about its position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and within hours, Khan decided to call off the rest of the tour.

“We’ve communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia’s further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war,” Price had reportedly told media about Khan’s visit to Moscow.

Before deciding to call off the meeting with Putin, Khan even paid floral tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to Soviet soldiers killed in World War two.

In fact, till February 23, just a few hours ahead of declaring war on Ukraine, Russia had maintained President Putin will meet Imran Khan on 24th February.

But it now appears that under pressure from the US, the above meeting may not take place as Khan will likely return to Pakistan soon.

It should be noted here that Pakistan has been a longstanding NATO ally while its relationship with Russia has been growing under the increasing Chinese influence.

While Russia woke up to the news of President Vladimir Putin himself announcing the Russian Invasion of Ukraine this morning. Russia had already snubbed Imran Khan by then. Imran Khan’s meeting with Putin ‘focusing on Pakistan’s energy needs’ will likely not see the light of the day anytime soon.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

