Amidst the ongoing controversy over the refusal of permission to some female Muslim students to wear hijab in the classrooms of a Pre-University College (PUC) in Udupi in Karnataka, Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had demanded the creation of a ‘new Muslim country’ and conducting of a referendum on the issue of ‘hijab’.

While speaking about the matter, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun falsely claimed that India is putting a blanket ban on wearing hijab in the country. The extremist then resorted to fear-mongering and alleged that the supposed ‘hijab ban’ in India would be followed by a ban on Azaan, Namaz and Quran.

“Modi’s India wants to be a Hindu country. What 200 million Muslims of India should do? Start Hijab referendum movement. It should break India, balkanise it and create a Muslim country from the Union of India named Urduistan,” he said

“In 1992, they destroyed Babri masjid and Muslims remained quiet. And then, there were Gujarat killings of Muslims and Muslims remained quiet. They took over Kashmir and Muslims remained quiet. You cannot keep quiet when somebody is challenging your religious beliefs,” Pannu said.

The Khalistani extremist went on to claim that Hijab is the fundamental/birthright of every Muslim. “Sikhs are following a Khalistan referendum to liberate Punjab from Indian occupation. We will guide you (Islamists), organise you and fund the Muslims of India. You also start a Hijab referendum movement for the creation of a new country from Union of India called Urduistan.”

Screengrab of the website of Hijab referendum movement

The SFJ chief also called upon the Indian Islamists to learn from Pakistan and how they created a separate Muslim nation. To further his sinister agenda, he has set up a website by the name of ‘Hijab referendum’. The Khalistani extremist had urged the Islamists to share their name, Whatsapp number and email ID will his proscribed organisation.

Pannu even showed a map of the proposed ‘Urduistan’. The imaginary country includes Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar and West Bengal. Interestingly, Karnataka, where the hijab controversy is raging, is missing from the so-called ‘Urduistan’.

Earlier on January 11 this year, Pannu asked Sikh youths to hoist the Khalistani flag on India Gate and remove the Indian flag from other places in Delhi. Pannu declared an award of USD 2.5 lakh for anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on India gate. He further threatened the Indian government, saying that if peaceful protests were not allowed, the Sikhs in India would not hesitate to join the armed insurrection of Khalistan.

Recently, the Taliban had also extended support to the burqa-wearing girls in Karnataka who demand an exemption from the uniform dress code.

Udupi hijab row: The background of the case

The controversy began on January 1 this year when some female Muslim students of a Pre-University College (PUC) in Udupi tried to enter their classes with hijabs, in defiance of the uniform dress code. The school had asked them to follow the dress code and had prevented their entry in the classrooms without hijabs.

He pointed out that it nullified the purpose of a uniform. According to Karnataka’s Education Minister BC Nagesh, uniforms had been in existence in the said government PUC since 1985. He had informed that there has never been an issue to date.

“Uniform in the college has been there since 1985. Till now, no problem was there. Uniformity creates a common mind. Kesari shawls are not allowed in college either. The same Muslim girls have been ok with the uniform dress code till recently. They have been suddenly provoked,” he had remarked.

The girls then launched a protest outside their classrooms for several days to allow them entry with their hijabs on. They then moved the High Court and the Supreme Court for grievance redressal. Meanwhile, Hindu students launched a counter-protest sporting saffron shawls and demanded uniformity in school attire.