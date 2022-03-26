Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, whose recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ broke all box office records, has found himself embroiled in a controversy over a remark he made during an interview on ‘Bhopalis.’ According to reports, a police complaint has been filed against the Bollywood director at Versova police station in Mumbai by a 27-year-old PR manager named Rohit Pandey.

The complainant, who hails from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, took objection to a remark made by Agnototri in an interview in which he quipped that people often assume ‘Bhopalis’ to be homosexuals because of ‘their Nawabi desires’.

In the interview, the director never stated that it was his idea, but rather what people in general ‘assume’. His remark, however, did not sit well with many people, who saw it as an insult to the people of Bhopal.

The complainant, through Khan Deshmukh and Associates, approached Versova Police station, seeking registration of FIR against Vivek Agnihotri under sections 153(A), 153B, 295A, 298, 500, 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code for “willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homo-sexuals.”

Copy of complaint filed against Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

The police complaint was filed after the clip of the interview went viral on social media ahead of his Bhopal visit on Friday to participate in a film festival.

In the interview, which is almost three weeks old, Vivek Agnihotri quips in Hindi, which roughly translates to, “I have grown up in Bhopal, but I am not a Bhopali. Because Bhopali has a different connotation. You can ask any Bhopali. I will explain it to you in private. If someone says he is Bhopali, it generally means he is homosexual, a person with Nawabi likings.”

Congress seizes the opportunity to attack Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri

The Congress, which has gone to great lengths to discredit Vivek Agnihotri’s genuine effort to bring the atrocities committed on Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in 1990 by Islamic jihadists to light through his film and vilify the Hindu genocide, seized this opportunity as well to deride the director.

Congress senior leader Digvijaya Singh hit out saying that it must be Agnihotri’s personal experience but not of any common Bhopali.

“Vivek Agnihotri ji, this could be your experience, but not that of common Bhopal residents. I am associated with Bhopal and Bhopal residents since 1977, but I never had this experience. Wherever you stay, there’s always an influence of the company you keep,” Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

Former state minister and Congress leader PC Sharma demanded an apology from Agnihotri, claiming that Bhopal is known for Raja Bhoj’s cultural heritage, the Bharat Bhawan, arts, and the city’s culture.

“Agnihotri has committed a crime for the people of Bhopal by using words like homosexual,” he added.

KK Mishra, the media in charge of the MP Congress, asked if state home minister Narottam Mishra will take action against Agnihotri, as has been done in the cases of other film producers who have faced the wrath of the state government in recent times.

Workers from the National Students Union of India (NSUI), led by Bhopal unit president Abhimanyu Tiwari, set fire to posters of Agnihotri and demanded an apology from him.

Bhupendra Gupta, vice president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress media cell, called Agnihotri’s remarks “insulting” to Bhopal’s 25 lakh residents and demanded that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan not participate in any public event with Agnihotri until the latter apologised.