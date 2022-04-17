On Saturday (April 16, 2022), not only were Hindus taking out the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi subjected to stone-pelting and bullets from the Muslim mob but there was also arson and violence in the area. Now it has come to the fore that in this case, Delhi Police has detained 5 Hindus, who had played the main role in organizing this Shobha Yatra. All of them belong to the same family, and one of them is a juvenile.

A woman from the victim’s family told OpIndia that the police had come to their house after the violence. The woman said that her three sons have been detained by the Delhi Police. Apart from this, the husband of the said woman has also been taken away by the police, she informed.

One of the three sons of the woman detained by the police is also a minor. The victim woman gave information that her brother-in-law (husband’s younger brother) has also been detained by the Delhi Police. The chariot used in the Shobha Yatra was built by this family.

Pointing to the ruined chariot, the woman mentioned that it had come back in a very broken condition after the procession. Local youth also said that all the decoration they had done for the chariot was destroyed during the riots. The victim woman said that her husband and sons had come back home and informed her that due to Muslim stone pelters, there was chaos and violence in the procession. While the woman’s husband works in an industrial plant to support the family, her brother-in-law works in the scrap business.

The woman, named Durga Sarkar provided all this information, her husband’s name is Suvan Sarkar. While their first son Suraj is 20 years old, the second son is 17-18 years old. The third son of the woman is a minor, but still, the police have taken him away without providing any details of the crime. The woman has named her brother-in-law as Suresh Sarkar. After the information about the detainment came to the fore, there has been a lot of anger among the locals and they are questioning why is the police detaining the victims.

Another thing worth noting is that shortly before this action, the representatives of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also reached the spot. Abdul Rajik, General Secretary of Delhi Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, and other members of the organization met the DCP of the area. They had asked how can one prove through social media that the first stone came from the side of Muslims. On the issue of stone pelting from the mosque, Jamiat says that the truth will come out after the police investigation. The organization had also said that the stones and saffron flags were brought from outside.

Jamiat said that Delhi Police has assured them of fair action. The Ulemas who reached the spot also said that the organization has been providing legal aid to the accused in such cases and the same thing will be done in this case after seeing the FIR. Describing themselves as helpers of the poor, Jamiat ulema said on the arrest of Aslam, who shot a sub-inspector, that the Delhi Police has not said anything clear yet. In all likelihood, the organization will give legal help to the rioters of Jahangirpuri.

As per the latest updates, another video of stone-pelting and shooting has also surfaced. In this video, the accused is seen firing his pistol during the violence. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has clarified that the person who opened fire has been arrested and the weapon has also been recovered from him. In the video that surfaced, it is seen that some people are pelting stones at the people taking out the procession. The stone pelters ranged from children to adults. In between, a middle-aged man comes and shoots the pistol and immediately runs away.