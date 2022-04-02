Muslim supporters of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh have been targeted by members of their own community since the party returned to power with a resounding victory in the assembly elections. In another case, the Kanpur police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by one Shakeel Ahmed who alleged that he was thrashed by his neighbours for putting up a BJP flag at his house in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI quoted the complainant saying, “I am a supporter of BJP. A few days ago BJP MLA came here & garlanded me, which offended some people of my locality”.

“I am a BJP supporter since 2013 but these people want me to support Congress. Their view is that since Muslims were against the BJP, why should you support the BJP?” he said.

Shakeel Ahmed has reported a threat to him and his family’s lives in his complaint to the Kidwai Nagar police.

Speaking about the incident, Alok Singh, ACP Babu Purwa, Kanpur said that the police have received the complaint and a case has been registered. Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

This is not the first such case in Uttar Pradesh, where a Muslim man has been assaulted for supporting the BJP. In another horrific incident, a Muslim youth was killed by his neighbours after he had celebrated the victory of the BJP in the assembly elections. OpIndia reported about the incident on March 27, 2022.

The incident took place in the Kathgharhi village of Ramkola police station in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where the youth named Babar was lynched because he campaigned for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and distributed sweets after the Yogi Adityanath the government was formed. Babar was severely beaten up by his neighbours and relatives on 20th March 2022. The youth was referred to the district hospital and then to Lucknow where he died during treatment on Sunday 27th March 2022.

Similarly, on March 21, 2022, OpIndia reported on how a Muslim woman was thrown out of the house by her in-laws allegedly for voting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She had voted for BJP for the work it has done, including the law against Triple Talaq and free rations to the poor. The victim has been identified as Uzma.