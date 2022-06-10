Friday, June 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBengal: Islamists block highway in Howrah, burn tyres over Prophet remarks, CM Mamata requests...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal: Islamists block highway in Howrah, burn tyres over Prophet remarks, CM Mamata requests them to do it in UP or Gujarat

CM Banerjee remarked, "Why should we suffer due to communal politics of some with an aim for narrow political gains? Go protest in UP or Gujarat, states where BJP is in power. But they are not in power in Bengal, so don’t do this for publicity in here."

OpIndia Staff
Howrah: Islamists block highway, Mamata ask them to disrupt traffic in Delhi instead
Road blockade in Howrah, CM Mamata Banerjee, images via Twitter/ Ankita Telegraph
8

On Thursday (June 9), a mob of frenzied protestors blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and Kolkata, thereby resulting in traffic woes and public inconvenience. The demonstration comes days after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma over alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protestors, dressed in skull caps and lungi, created a ruckus on NH116. They yelled Islamist slogans and burnt tyres. In videos that have now surfaced on social media, dark smoke could be seen engulfing the skies.

Reportedly, the blockade began from Nibra (Kona Expressway-NH16 junction) at around 10:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm. Located at about 12 km from the second Howrah bridge, it extended up to the AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.

The traffic jam for over 5 hours. Many commuters were forced to dump their vehicles and walk instead. For over 20 km, the vehicles were brought to a standstill. The mob was seen occupying the streets, with no concern about the inconvenience caused to other people.

Popular Twitter user Ankita pointed out that the blockade continued for over 10 hours and how the police and the State apparatus remained mute spectators to the disruption of public life.

Mamata Banerjee asks Islamists to protest in Delhi, UP or Gujarat instead of West Bengal

Instead of acting against the mob that had brought traffic to a near halt in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them to disrupt public life in other states instead.

She remarked, “Why should we suffer due to communal politics of some with an aim for narrow political gains? Go protest in UP, Gujarat…states where BJP is in power. But they are not in power in Bengal, so don’t do this for publicity in here.”

She had lamented how the people of West Bengal are being made to suffer by Islamists for remarks made by the ex-BJP spokesperson. During a press conference held in Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister pleaded with the mob with folded hands to vacate the highway.

“We are all requesting with folded hands to move away from the politics of blockade. Someone will provoke for a day. Tomorrow, no one will be around! If there is a riot tomorrow, no one will have an answer,” she added.

Banerjee further requested, “People are suffering. Everyone is sitting in the car for hours. What are they to blame? What is their crime? Why should people suffer for the BJP? I beg you to spare people. I don’t allow road blockades or strikes. Please don’t take revenge on people.”

She asked, “Will you be happy if you kill me?” TMC Minister Firhad Hakim, who was sitting alongside Banerjee, went on to claim that Islam is a religion of peace and that it did not support unrest, riots or trouble.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMamata Banerjee video, Mamata Bengal, howrah protests
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NSA Doval did not say ‘we will teach lesson to those who insulted the Prophet’ during meeting with Iranian foreign minister, clarifies MEA

OpIndia Staff -

Siddhesh Kamble questioned in Salman Khan threat case, Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s connection being investigated

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress holds ‘Biryani’ protests demanding CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over gold smuggling case, police use water cannons on protestors

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Sharma’s head will be found somewhere and torso somewhere else, will behead those oppose azaan and hijab’: Threatens radical Islamist at Jammu mosque

OpIndia Staff -

“Another act of systemic persecution of religious minorities”: MEA condemns vandalization of Hindu temple in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Alleged involvement of cops Nawab Ahmad, Akmal Khan and Naeem Akhtar, foreign funding, minors used as shields: New angles emerge in Kanpur violence case

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani politician and meme star Aamir Liaquat Hussain, whose 3rd wife had called him ‘worse than Devil’, found dead in his house

OpIndia Staff -

Mobocracy makes democracy bend to its will, the State bends down to accommodate the most violent, most vocal group

चंदन कुमार -

Naveen Jindal gets death threats for ‘controversial’ tweet, demands security from govt, suspects hand of ‘toolkit’ gang in turning his tweet into a global...

OpIndia Staff -

Did you know: 306 years ago, Mughals had stuffed Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s mouth with his son’s liver and heart before cutting...

Siddhi Somani -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
589,910FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com