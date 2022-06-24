Earlier today, a few journalists gloated upon the discovery that the man who operated under Muslim aliases such as ‘Rashid’ and ‘Suleman’, and had threatened to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath and bomb Gorakhnath Temple turned out to be a Hindu, identified as ‘Sonu Singh’.

Soon after it was revealed that the man who had threatened to blow up the Gorakhnath Temple and vowed to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath turned out to be a Hindu, several propagandists, including some notable journalists, took to Twitter to share the development, although with limited details about the case, with information inconvenient to their propaganda conveniently left out.

Ashraf Hussain, a journalist by profession, took to Twitter to insinuate that the case was a conspiracy to defame Muslims. He stated that Sonu Singh created the ‘Lady Don’ account and used Muslim aliases for threatening bomb blasts at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Source: Twitter

Another ‘journalist’, Ranvijay Singh, who has written for dubious organisations such as IndiaSpend, a firm that infamously commissioned a hate tracker that was strongly biased against the Hindu victims and twisted facts to reinforce Muslim victimhood, also partook in this exercise of sharing incomplete information about the ‘Sonu Singh’ case.

Source: Twitter

Several other social media users too shared partial information about the case to allege how Hindu criminals took up fake identities to defame Muslims.

Ironically, these social media users, including Ashraf and Ranvijay, have been evidently mute on the rising cases of love jihad, when Muslim men feign Hindu identities to entrap Hindu women into relationships and then pressurise them into embracing Islam.

Propagandists conveniently conceal Sonu Singh’s links to Bhim Army

Nevertheless, in this case, the propagandists carefully omitted to mention a key detail about ‘Sonu Singh’, who was caught issuing death threats against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and had threatened to bomb Gorakhnath Temple. While Ashraf, Ranvijay and others focused their attention on Sonu assuming Muslim identities, they refused to highlight that Sonu Singh is a member of the ‘Bhim Army’.

On February 4 this year, a Twitter handle named Lady Don threatened to blow up Gorakhnath Temple and kill CM Yogi Adityanath. In the first tweet, it was written that a bomb was planted on the UP assembly in Lucknow, railway station and bus stand.

The account further mentioned that Bhim Sena President Seema Singh will kill the Chief Minister by posing as a human bomb. In the subsequent tweet, Lady Don said that Suleman Bhai planted a bomb at eight places in Gorakhnath Math, and the CM’s rags will fly away.

After the tweet, the police registered a case against the threatening person and started investigating the matter. Investigation revealed that Lady Don is not a woman but a man, identified as Sonu Singh, a resident of Ahmedpur under Sirsaganj police station area of Firozabad district, and a member of Bhim Army.