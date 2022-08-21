The Uttar Pradesh Police has taken cognizance of a viral video in which a lady is seen abusing and hitting security personnel at a housing complex. The woman, identified as Bhaavya Rai, has been arrested after a complaint was filed against her by the police in Noida.

Noida, UP | A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to PS & she has been arrested: Bharti Singh, Addl CP (HQ) pic.twitter.com/jZCgHNREgt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

ADC Ashutosh Dwivedi confirmed that the woman has been arrested after a complaint was filed against her. The police have registered a case against Rai under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

The video went viral yesterday, and numerous individuals demanded that the authorities take action against the lady. The woman was caught on camera physically assaulting and verbally abusing a security guard at a housing society in Noida in what appeared to be a glaring example of class discrimination.

The woman seemed to have the impression of being from a privileged background. She apparently argued with the guards over why there was a slight delay in opening the gates. “Learn to respect women,” Bhaavya can be heard shouting at the guards.

Bhaavya even grabbed a guard by the collar and struck him across the face. She can be heard abusing the Bihari people in the video as well. The incident reportedly took place in the Jaypee Group Wish Town society in Noida sector 128. Reportedly, Bhaavya Rai is a lawyer and works in a well-known law firm.

As per videos shared on Twitter, the woman was detained and taken to the police station. However, instead of taking her to the police station in a police vehicle, police allowed her to drive her car and one lady police sat beside her in the car. People on social media are criticising the police for this ‘VIP treatment’ of the woman. Reportedly, the car was also seized by the police.

Bhaavya Rai was seen smiling while she was taken to the police station, and she also refused to answer reporters.

Talking about the incident, the guard who was assaulted said the woman started to abuse him by pulling the window down, and when he requested her not to abuse him as he has already opened the gate, she got offended, got out of the car, and started abusing him more. The guard also claimed that the woman had behaved like this earlier also.

The incident follows a similar one in Noida, where a video of one Shrikant Tyagi harassing and abusing a woman resident of Omaxe Grand housing society went viral on social media. Reports suggest the altercation between the two took place after the woman objected to the illegal construction and occupation of the park by Tyagi. Following the viral video, Tyagi was booked by Noida Police.

Several illegal encroachments by Tyagi were bulldozed by the authorities following the incident. UP Police later arrested Tyagi from Meerut. Noida Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for anyone who gives information about Tyagi leading to his arrest.