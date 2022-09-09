Dr Meena Kandasamy, an anti-Brahmin activist and a Congress loyalist through and through, had recently admitted on social media that she did not press charges against a molester who molested her because he was a non-Brahmin.

Taking to Twitter, Kandasamy tried justifying her silence after being molested at JNU when she was 25 years old. “In 2010, as a 25-year-old who was a UGC visiting fellow at JNU, I refused to press charges against a non-Brahmin faculty (on probation) who molested me (there were witnesses) though JNU had strong GSCASH rules. I told many academic well-wishers, professors, in JNU, and writers in Delhi about what happened, but I didn’t act because I thought of two things,” she wrote in a document shared on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

One of the reasons she kept quiet about assault on her is because she had received her first pay check in her life from the wife of the alleged sexual predator.

However, the primary reason why she did not speak about her molestation is that her molester was non-Brahmin, and she feared pressing charges against her tormentor would result in her being called a “Brahmin-stooge”.

“No one would see a young woman who wanted justice, they would read it only as a Brahmin Head of Center (the professor who invited me) making use of me against a non-Brahmin intellectual. Even in the moment of seeking autonomy, I would be read as an agent. If I had been invited to JNU by a Dalit or a Bahujan, I would have thought differently. I decided to maintain my silence because living with the humiliation of molestation seemed better than being called a Brahmin-stooge,” Meena Kandasamy wrote.

Apparently, hatred toward Brahmins preoccupied Kandasamy so much so that she did not press charges against her molester because he was a non-Brahmin, and bringing him to justice would somehow boost Brahminism. She stoically endured sexual assault against her because speaking up against it would, in her perverse understanding, empower Brahmanism. And years later, Kandasamy did not appear one-bit regretful for not bringing her molester to justice.

She realised that her silence on her sexual assault would spark an angry backlash. So, she preemptively pulled out the victim card and continued demonising Brahminism instead of admitting to her pusillanimity of not standing up against her assaulter and filing a police complaint against him.

“This is me. I request 2.0 types to refrain from causing hurt by calling me whatever names come to you. I’ve witnessed the toxicity of Brahminism and its supremacy firsthand, and sorry to break the news, but I am not a baby to be co-opted into its project of supremacy,” she lamented.

And predictably, she is one of the esteemed members of “smash Brahminical patriarchy” gang, who have an inveterate habit of pinning the blame of all evils on Brahmanism and Brahmins. Back in 2020, Kandasamy held forth on the need to “smash Brahminical patriarchy” in one of her Twitter threads.

Source: Twitter

“Many many young women look up to you. Tell them to fuck the caste system. Tell them that self determination means disobeying caste. Tell them to smash Brahminical patriarchy. Tell them to set fire to the Manusmriti. Tell them to read Dr Ambedkar. Tell them to rebel,” Meena Kandasamy had tweeted, for whom Brahmanism is probably the source of all evils bedevilling the society so much so that she turned a blind eye to her own molestation because doing otherwise would mean acting as an agent of Brahmanism.