A case of a young woman from Bareilly forcibly converted, married, and gang-raped has come to the fore in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. She was held hostage and spirited away to different places, including Ajmer, Allahabad, Banaras, Akbarpur, and Bihar. As per reports, the victim was force-fed beef and administered intoxicating injections by her captors.

A case has been registered against six persons on the complaint of the 21-year-old victim. They have been identified as Aklim Qureshi, Shadab, Visal, Tarannum, Shahana, and Ghazala. Reportedly, the victim runs a beauty parlour in her Bareilly home. Tarannum and Ghazala used to visit the beauty parlour. Later, they became friends.

The Muslim women are alleged to have called the victim to their house one day. There she was imprisoned in a room. It is alleged that Tarannum’s brother Aklim raped the girl at gunpoint. Tarannum and her sister filmed it.

According to the reports, they forcibly converted the girl by threatening to put the video on the internet. She was forcibly married to Aklim. When all this happened to the beauty parlour owner, her family was preparing for her wedding. The accused also grabbed cash and jewellery kept in the house. The victim alleged that Aklim used to exploit her by giving her intoxicating tablets and injections.

After the forced marriage, Aklim and his sisters are accused of taking the victim to Ajmer. Then she was held hostage in Allahabad, Banaras, Akbarpur, Bihar. She was brought to Agra from Bihar. Here Aklim’s brothers Visal and Shadab also raped her. During this time he pressured her to eat the banned meat. She alleged that they used to beat her whenever she resisted.

According to reports, the victim somehow escaped from the clutches of the accused on November 23, 2022. She begged and collected the money for a return ticket. She came to Bareilly from Agra and filed a case against the accused.