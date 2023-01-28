Chaos swept Bihar’s Gopalganj after clashes erupted between two groups during the Saraswati Puja. As per local reports, a tense atmosphere prevailed in Gopalganj after one man was killed and another severely injured during the clashes between the two groups.

News agency ANI reports that two young men, Ankit and Hariom, were stabbed by two other youths, Mohammad Shahadat and Mohammad Sonu Miyan, during Saraswati Puja in Gopalganj, Bihar. Ankit died on the spot and Hariom is in critical condition in the hospital.

Following the incident, chaos erupted throughout the area and police had to use firearms to regain control. The knife attack during the Saraswati Puja resulted in a riot-like situation. Gopalganj is the birthplace of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Angry residents protesting Ankit’s murder carried his body to a demonstration near Basdila village, where they were then attacked. It is claimed that the protesters retaliated by throwing stones. Some police officers were also injured during the attack. BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi tweeted that Bihar was in a state of turmoil.

बिहार जल रहा है,गोपालगंज में सरस्वती पूजा के दौरान शहादत मियाँ,सोनू मियाँ ने अंकित और हरिओम को मस्जिद के सामने चाकुओं से गोद डाला,अंकित की मौक़े पर ही मौत हो गई,हरिओम ज़िंदगी मौत से जूझ रहा,RJD/JDU सरकार ने बिहार को बर्बाद कर दिया,और अब न्याय माँगने वालों पर गोली बरसा रहे। pic.twitter.com/AtYWxjpchv — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 28, 2023

Mohammad Shahadat and Mohammad Sonu Miyan allegedly killed Ankit and critically injured Hariom with knives during the Saraswati Puja, in front of a mosque, Tripathi tweeted. “The RJD-JDU government has ruined Bihar and is shooting at those seeking justice.”