The Central government Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to file its reply to a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. The bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha gave the Centre time till the end of February to submit its response to the petitions against some provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

When questioned by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud whether the Centre has submitted the counter-affidavit outlining its position, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, “Kindly fix it for hearing. We are in the process of consulting. The process is being followed. We may file it before then.”

After a brief hearing, the bench directed the Solicitor General, “File your reply. We will give you until the end of February.” Following that, the bench will hear the petitions, said the apex court.

The Places of Worship Act 1991 mandates character of all religious places of worship be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947. According to this law, no suit or proceeding shall lie in courts of law with respect to the character of such places. Essentially this law means that the nature of a religious place can’t be changed, and therefore mosques which were built after demolishing temples can’t be reclaimed because they were already mosques in 1947.

The Supreme Court was hearing the petitions, including one filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, who sought that sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 be struck down on the grounds that they deny any person or religious group the right to seek judicial redress to reclaim a place of worship.

Six petitions have been filed against the provisions of the law, including one submitted by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy.

Apart from petitions challenging the act, the bench will also hear counter-petitions filed against the petition, including a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to intervene in the hearing.

On November 14, last year, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, stated that the Union government will file a comprehensive affidavit dealing with various aspects of the case and requested more time to ensure that the document is filed after due deliberation at various levels of government.

On September 9, last year, the Supreme Court ruled the petitions challenging the constitutionality of various articles of the 1991 law might be submitted to a five-judge Constitution bench for adjudication and asked the Centre to file a reply.

In his order, CJI said, “We issue notice in all petitions and intervention applications. It will be listed before a three-judge bench. As per the Bahari foundation judgment, we can let it be heard before a 5-judge bench, but let the bench be decided on the judicial side. We cannot stop the other courts from interpreting differently.”

The CJI further said in his order, “A bench of 2 judges of this court issued a notice in this case. thereafter this case has come up on a few occasions however no reply by the center yet. The Centre granted 2 weeks time to file a reply, and rejoinder a week thereafter. Considering nature of controversy we allow these applications and allow them to intervene in this matter.”

The order further said, “Intervenors to file written submissions which should not exceed 5 pages. We also issue a notice in the plea by Vishnu Shankar Jain and the one by Ejaz Maqbool considering the issue involved. The matter will be heard by 3 judges of this court and this matter will be listed on October 11, 2022. In the meantime, all parties are directed to complete pleadings in the matter and can be considered on the next day.”