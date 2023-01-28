Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIAF's Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 jets crash near Gwalior, 1 pilot dead; another aircraft crash...
News Reports
Updated:

IAF’s Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 jets crash near Gwalior, 1 pilot dead; another aircraft crash reported in Rajasthan

At 5:30 in the morning, Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets from the Indian Air Force crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh while participating in a training exercise, officials announced on Saturday. One of the pilots sustained fatal injuries in the mishap.

OpIndia Staff
One IAF plane crashed in Bharatpur Rajasthan and two in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, leaving one pilot dead.
One IAF plane crashed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Separately, a Sukhoi-30 and a Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of a pilot. (Source: TASS)
27

On Saturday afternoon, a fighter plane of the Indian Air Forces crashed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Locals first thought the jet was a chartered aircraft. Alok Ranjan, the district collector, announced that authorities and police had been dispatched to the area. Reports indicate that a potential technical issue caused the plane to crash.

Bharatpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who was on the spot stated that the plane was an Indian Airforce Force (IAF) fighter jet. We can’t tell whether it’s a fighter plane or a conventional plane based on the wreckage. We are still unsure whether the pilot got out or is still inside (the plane), he said.

“Prima facie it’s difficult to say whether it’s a defence fighter plane or helicopter as the intensity of the fire was so high that it crashed into air,” said Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shyam Singh later in an interview with India Today.

The SP stated that the plane’s pilot had ejected, and searches are currently being conducted to locate him. “I have reached the spot. Officials from the defence unit are here. We are making the effort to trace the pilot,” added the SP.

Fortunately, no causalities are reported so far.

Meanwhile, at 5:30 in the morning, Sukhoi Su-30 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets from the Indian Air Force crashed near Morena in Madhya Pradesh while participating in a training exercise, officials announced on Saturday. Defence sources reported that the Sukhoi Su-30 had two pilots while the Mirage 2000 only had one.

According to reports, two pilots who were able to evacuate are safe while one succumbed to his injuries. The survivors were taken to a hospital.

Initial reports indicated that the planes were on a training exercise when they purportedly took off from the Gwalior air base. A court of inquiry will determine the accident’s precise cause.

SP Morena also provided information about the collision.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said he has directed the local government to coordinate with the air force to conduct swift rescue and relief operations.

The administration immediately initiated an investigation to see whether the two accidents were related after hearing about the collision and the wreckage discovered at both locations. To determine whether the wreckage discovered in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur is related to the planes that crashed in MP’s Morena, an IAF also travelled there.

Defence sources reported that IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the two aircraft’s crash. They stated that the defence minister is closely observing the developments.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,555FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com