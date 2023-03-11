On Friday, tensions erupted in the Gudhiyari region of Raipur district in Chhattisgarh after a gang of unknown miscreants ripped down a poster of Lord Shiva and set it ablaze on the eve of Holi. The CCTV footage of the incident was largely circulated after which, many people gathered in the vicinity and began calling for the accused to be arrested right away.

According to the reports, a massive posse of police officers was quickly deployed to the area to prevent any unpleasant occurrence. In addition, the police used a little bit of force to disperse the gathering. The Police have registered the case in the matter. As per the reports, the Police have arrested seven, including 5 minors, in the case.

“On the eve of Holi, unidentified miscreants allegedly tore the poster of Lord Shiva (Hindu deity) and later, threw it into ‘Holika’. In this connection, police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants and launched a manhunt to nab them,” Additional Superintendent of Police (West) D C Patel confirmed.

As per the reports, the officer assured that although the accused individuals could not be clearly seen on the CCTV footage of the event that was made available to police, the police would soon be able to identify and apprehend them.

“Demanding the immediate arrest of miscreants, people in large numbers gathered following which an adequate police force led by senior officials was deployed at the locality to prevent any untoward incident. Currently, the situation is under control and the placement of police force will be continued in the area as a preventive measure,” ASP Patel said.

Police investigation into this matter is underway. Further information about the developments is awaited.