A case has been registered against comedian and blogger Yash Rathi at Prem Nagar police station for making objectionable remarks about Lord Shriram.

It is alleged that he made objectionable remarks about Lord Shri Ram during a program organized at Sheela Farm, Nanda Ki Chowki. In protest against this, office bearers and workers of various political and religious organizations lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station after protesting at the farm.

Rathi can be heard saying “When Jesus tried walking on water for the first time, he drowned. His friend pulled him out of the water and asked Jesus why he had so much overconfidence., if he didn’t know how to walk on water, why didn’t he learn to swim? Jesus responds by saying, I made a small mistake, I forgot to write Ram on my chappal”.

Rathi can be watched saying this at 30 seconds in the video embedded below.

Sagar Jaiswal, president of the complainant organisation Bhairav ​​Vahini, told the police that on April 8, a ‘Youth for You’ program was organized at Sheela Farm, Nanda Ki Chowki. During the program, alleged comedian Yash Rathi used inappropriate language about Lord Shriram. The video of Rathi making the crass joke is also going viral on social media platforms.

According to Jaiswal, this has hurt the religious sentiments of the people of the Hindu community. On Monday, people from various Hindu organizations reached Prem Nagar police station demanding the registration of a case against the accused, where they met SSI Praveen Pundir after which, a case was registered against Rathi for hurting religious sentiments.