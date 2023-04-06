On April 5, Dawat-e-Iftar was organised on the campus of Presidency University in Kolkata, West Bengal to ‘uphold the spirit of plurality.’ As many as 750 people took part in the congregation held on Wednesday evening. According to reports, the iftar was organised by some boarders of hostels in the university for Muslim students.

Interestingly, after the varsity granted permission for hosting the Iftar party, several people on social media pointed out how the same varsity had recently, denied permission for the celebration of Saraswati Puja for allegedly ‘maintaining secularism’ on the campus.

Dawat-e-iftar in Presidency College’s Eden Hindu hostel.

Yesterday, some students of the Presidency University reportedly hosted the Iftar on the football ground in the varsity’s Eden Hindu Hostel compound. Reportedly, the event was not restricted to only the Muslim borders of the hostel, rather students of Presidency University, Jadavpur University and Calcutta University also joined the Iftar feast, taking the total number of students congregated to almost 750.

The event was supposedly organised to ‘spread the message of communal harmony and show that the Presidency upholds the spirit of plurality,’ said Hindu students like Arpan Maji, Rajarshi Barman and Gobinda Barman who had hosted the event.

People might not be aware that, so far in the history of West Bengal’s Presidency University, which on Wednesday, hosted the Iftar feast in the name of ‘communal unity,’ Saraswati Puja has never been celebrated on the university campus.

In January this year, some students submitted an application to the Dean of Students seeking permission to perform Saraswati Puja on the premises of Presidency University. The student unit of TMC also had requested permission for the Puja. Saraswati Puja is celebrated in most educational institutions in West Bengal and Assam, but the university has been banning it.

They stated in the letter that they intend to celebrate Saraswati Puja on the university premises this year. They requested authorization to use the institution’s facilities from January 25 to 27. However, the authorities refused to grant the permission. According to reports, the institution endorses DeRozio’s approach of ‘maintaining secularism’ on campus by forbidding worship.

Dissatisfied with the authorities’ refusal to provide permission, some Hindu students staged a protest. After the Saraswati idol was denied entry to the institution, the students insisted on doing a Puja at the university’s main gate as a protest. As a result, a makeshift mandap was constructed on the footpath outside the Presidency University’s main gate, and the Puja was held there.

Hindus celebrating Ram Navami stopped from entering Presidency University in Bengaluru

Notably, only a week ago, violence had erupted in the Bengaluru campus of Presidency University after Hindu students were denied permission to celebrate Ram Navami. According to local reports, on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30, some devotees had gone to the Presidency University near Dibbur in Lahanka Taluk of Bangalore wearing saffron shawls in the afternoon to distribute Prasad. Some leftist students at the Presidency University stopped the devotees from entering the university, leading to the devotees staging a protest at the campus gate.

As the uproar increased, members of several Hindu organizations gathered and started protesting in front of the university. Later, Rajanukunte police reached the spot and the Hindu students were made to leave the spot.

West Bengal burns during Ram Navami celebrations while the administration looks away

On Thursday (March 30), stones were pelted on a Ram Navami procession from the terraces of the buildings in the Shibpur area of Howrah. This led to a clash between the Hindu and Muslim groups, leading to violence and arson. Vehicles and shops were also torched during the attack. Several disturbing videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Three days after Islamists unleashed mayhem during the Ram Navami procession in the Shibpur area of Howrah in West Bengal, on Sunday, April 2, a fresh bout of violence erupted in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

The incident occurred when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was taking out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area. Miscreants pelted stones at the procession, leaving several people, including one of BJP’s local legislators, gravely injured. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed and the internet was suspended.

While West Bengal continued to burn, the ruling dispensation led by CM Mamata Banerjee was busy whitewashing Islamist atrocities in the state by first invoking their faith and second, blaming the violence on ‘outsiders.’ She insisted that Hindus should not venture into “Muslim areas” to carry out processions.