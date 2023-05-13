Saturday, May 13, 2023
Updated:

Congress inches closer towards defeat as AAP takes massive lead in Jalandhar LS by-polls, sitting MP had died during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

The incumbent AAP government in Punjab fielded Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar's seat. Sushil Kumar Rinku is a former Congress MLA from the Jalandhar West constituency in the previous assembly who switched to AAP.

OpIndia Staff
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab (Image credit: The Economic Times)
13

The counting of the crucial Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-polls, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) engaged in a four-corner contest, is in its last leg. As per the data available on the Election Commission website, the Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as the clear winner in the race, with Congress lagging behind by over 52,000 votes (at 12:40 PM).

At the time of publishing this report, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku was leading with 2,75,188 votes while Congress managed to secure 2,23,188 votes. BJP has secured 130239 seats while SAD has managed to bag 138499 seats.

Congress, on the other hand, had banked upon the legacy of two-time MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, and fielded his wife, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, from Jalandhar. BJP, meanwhile, fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

Jalandhar is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The by-poll in the constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who had suffered a cardiac arrest during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar’s Phillaur in January this year. Chaudhary was walking alongside Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, suddenly he felt uneasy as his heartbeat increased.

It is notable that other than Santokh Chaudhary, four people died during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. Senior Congress leader and General Secretary of Congress Seva Dal, Krishna Kumar Pandey, died at the age of 75 during Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 8, 2022.

On November 12, 2022, another person died during Yatra. Reportedly, a 62-year-old Congress worker from Tamil Nadu, identified as Ganesan Ponraman of Thanjavur, was hit by a truck in Nanded, Maharashtra.

On November 25, 2022, a Sub-Inspector (SI) identified as Bhupendra Singh Gurjar, who was rehearsing for Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ahar-Malwa, was hit by a car.

On December 3, 2022, Congress worker 55-year-old Mangilal Shah of Zirapur, district Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh, died of a heart attack. He was on his way to join Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

Today’s result, meanwhile, has come as a major setback for Congress as the Jalandhar seat has traditionally been the grand old party’s stronghold, with it remaining undefeated from the seat since 1999.

