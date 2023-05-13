The counting of the crucial Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-polls, in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) engaged in a four-corner contest, is in its last leg. As per the data available on the Election Commission website, the Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as the clear winner in the race, with Congress lagging behind by over 52,000 votes (at 12:40 PM).

At the time of publishing this report, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku was leading with 2,75,188 votes while Congress managed to secure 2,23,188 votes. BJP has secured 130239 seats while SAD has managed to bag 138499 seats.

The incumbent AAP government in Punjab fielded Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar’s seat. Sushil Kumar Rinku is a former Congress MLA from the Jalandhar West constituency in the previous assembly who switched to AAP.

Congress, on the other hand, had banked upon the legacy of two-time MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, and fielded his wife, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, from Jalandhar. BJP, meanwhile, fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) fielded Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi.

Jalandhar is one of the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab. The by-poll in the constituency was necessitated after the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who had suffered a cardiac arrest during the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar’s Phillaur in January this year. Chaudhary was walking alongside Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, suddenly he felt uneasy as his heartbeat increased.

Today’s result, meanwhile, has come as a major setback for Congress as the Jalandhar seat has traditionally been the grand old party’s stronghold, with it remaining undefeated from the seat since 1999.