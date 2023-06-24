After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), an independent registered body of film technicians and workers has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the registration of a case against the makers of the movie Adipurush for “hurting religious sentiments” and its continued efforts to “make money selling discounted tickets across the multiplexes.”

The letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the Mumbai Police, demanded an FIR against Adipurush director Om Raut, co-writer Manoj Muntasir and the producers of the film. It said that despite the objections, the movie running in theatres continues to depict twisted images of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman and Goddess Sita and the entire Ramayan.

All Indian Cine Workers Association ( AICWA ) Wrote A Letter To Home minister Hon Shri Amit Shah And Mumbai Police, Demanded A FIR Registered Against Adipurush Movie Producers T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Others, Director Om Raut And Writer Manoj Muntasir.



| #NarendraModi | |… pic.twitter.com/BuH2gE8EMW — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) June 24, 2023

The letter further stated that the makers of the movie want to make money by selling tickets at discounted rates across multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about the Hindu epic.

The letter read, “This is to draw your attention towards a movie called Adipurush which was released on 16th June 2023 in the theatres across India, have been Hurting the Sentiments of Hindu religion and the people who belief and pray Bhagwan Ram, Maa Sita and RamSevak Bhagwan hanuman, the Movie running in the theatres continues to Depict the Image of Bhagwan Ram and entire Ramayan and the producers also want to make money selling discounted tickets across the Multiplexes, which will send a wrong message about our learning and faith the Ramayan, the Makers T-Series & the producers, Writer Manoj Muntasir and Director Om Raut have made a Mockery of Ramayan by twisting the Dialogues, the costumes and the storyline (Characters) which sounds unacceptable to anybody and everybody.”

“Being a follower of Hinduism, the religious Sentiments of entire Hindu and Sanatan Dharma are hurt by the scenes, costumes, and dialogues which is depicting wrong image of the invincible and immortal God of Hindus. Ramayan what we Know is twisted completely as per the taste of the Adipurush movie makers. We are requesting you to Lodge an FIR Against the Makers of Adipurush Movie the producers Bhushan Kumar T-Series & others, the Director Om Raut and the Writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla,” it added.

Recently, the body had also written an open letter to PM Modi, demanding a ban on the screening of Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

The film Adipurush saw a severe backlash from the day the teaser was released. The makers postponed its release day claiming they would make necessary changes to meet the viewers’ expectations. However, things did not work out for the team as planned. The Hindi version of the film was clouded with criticism due to poor dialogue writing and crass language used by religious characters.

Furthermore, the viewers were flabbergasted by the changes made by the makers in the storyline. The poor quality VFX of the film, blatantly copying Hollywood themes, made the situation worse. Due to the criticism, the makers have now decided to change a few dialogues. Still, as the days pass by, more issues are being highlighted by the netizens making it virtually impossible for the film to make a notable comeback.