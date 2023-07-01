France was engulfed in a fourth day of violent clashes and looting as Islamists confronted the police and looted stores. Despite the government’s repeated calls for calm and increased policing, the unrest continued on Friday (June 30).

An Apple store in Strasbourg was looted, following which the cops fired tear gas shells at the rioters. At the same time, a fast-food outlet’s windows were smashed in Paris. Attempts were also made to break into a closed store, which was successfully thwarted by the police officers.

The southern port city of Marseille, initially spared from the violence in Paris, experienced a second consecutive night of unrest. A frenzied mob of Islamists threw projectiles, set fires, and looted shops, leading to at least 50 arrests.

Furthermore, the rioters also broke into a gun shop in Marseille and stole weapons. A man was subsequently arrested with a hunting rifle. Violence spread to the suburbs of Lyon, where rioters engaged in arson, clashed with police and attempted to loot shops.

Additionally, an unauthorised protest against police violence drew around 1,300 people to the city centre. The authorities made 21 arrests in response to the unrest. The riots were not limited to mainland France, as its overseas territories also experienced turmoil.

To address the law and order situation, President Emmanuel Macron decided against declaring a state of emergency. The French government instead deployed an additional 5,000 officers on Friday (June 30) night, bringing the total number to 45,000.

As per reports, some officers were also called back from their vacations. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin informed stated that the police had made 1300 arrests so far in connection to the riots.

He also implemented a nationwide night-time shutdown of public buses and trams, as they were targeted during the three consecutive nights of riots. Darmanin also issued a ban on the sale and carrying of powerful fireworks, as well as the sales of containers of gasoline, acids, and other flammable substances.

He also warned social media networks that they should not allow their platforms to be used for inciting violence and emphasised the importance of their cooperation in identifying those who promote violence.

In French Guiana, a 54-year-old individual was killed by a stray bullet when rioters fired at the police in the capital city of Cayenne. On the Indian Ocean island of Réunion, Islamists engaged in burning garbage bins, attacking the police, and damaging vehicles and buildings. In response, authorities announced the deployment of 150 officers to maintain security throughout the weekend.

President Macron addressed the role of social media platforms in fueling the violence, specifically mentioning Snapchat and TikTok. He called for collaboration with technology companies to establish procedures for removing sensitive content and stressed the need for a sense of responsibility from them.

In response, Snapchat announced an increase in moderation efforts to identify and act upon content related to the riots in France. Meanwhile, two of the country’s top police unions, Alliance Police Nationale (APN) and UNSA Police issued a statement, saying that are engaged in a war against vermins.

UK, US and others issue travel warnings

Meanwhile, both the United Kingdom and the United States have issued warnings against travel to France. On Friday (June 30), the British embassy in France stated, “There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced…”

“Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place,” it further added.

The Irish embassy informed, “Irish citizens should exercise caution and avoid areas of confrontation. Keep an eye on updates from your transport provider; trams and busses in Paris will stop service early this evening.”

On Thursday (June 29), the US embassy in France said, “US citizens should avoid mass gatherings and areas of significant police activity as they can turn violent and result in clashes.” Saudi Arabia has also asked its citizens to remain cautious about the developments in France.

Background of the violence

Protests and unrest ensued in Paris suburbs after a teenager was killed by a police officer on 27 June. The 17-year-old named Nahel M. was a delivery agent. He was stopped by the police and was asked to show documents while he was driving when he tried to flee the scene during which shots were fired.

One of the bullets hit him in the chest and he died on the spot. The instruction to stop was issued under a routine traffic check. The victim was previously convicted of failing to stop at a signal as well as driving without a license. The accused official was detained on suspicion of manslaughter.

President of France Emmanuel Macron issued a statement over the incident. “We share the emotion and pain of the family and loved ones of the young man. I want to tell them our solidarity and the nation’s affection is with them.”

He proclaimed that the gendarmes (paramilitary forces) and police are committed to serving the country and its people. He voiced, “I thank them every day for that. They do so within an ethical framework that must be respected. It is up to justice to establish the truth and assign responsibility. I hope that this work can be completed quickly.”