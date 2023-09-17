On Sunday (17 September), the three accused in the Ambedkar Nagar harassment and dupatta-pulling case, that led to the unfortunate death of a schoolgirl in a road accident, attempted to run away from Police personnel. In their fleeing attempt, the accused also tried to snatch weapons from the police personnel, prompting the police personnel to fire shots at them.

In the police encounter, two accused, namely Shahbaz and Faisal, were shot in the legs, while the third accused, Arbaz, broke his leg when he tripped while attempting to flee.

Ambedkar Nagar SP Ajit Sinha said that the incident took place when the accused were taken to the hospital for medical tests. All the accused have been booked under Sections 302, 354, 298 and 304 of the IPC along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

The accused were arrested on Sunday morning, and they were taken for a medical examination before taking to the court. Police said that while going to the hospital, the accused asked to stop the vehicle to urinate. However, when the vehicle stopped, they snatched a riffle from the driver, fired at the police personnel and started running away.

As a result, the cops opened fire targeting their legs. Shahbaz and Faisal were shot, while the third accused tripped and fell, fracturing his leg. The injured accused were admitted at Baskhari Community Health Center for treatment amid heavy security.

It is notable that the criminal act took place when the accused pulled the dupatta of a schoolgirl while she was returning home from school on Friday, September 15, causing her to meet with a fatal road accident. The horrifying incident, which was captured on CCTV, occurred when one of the accused on a two-wheeler attempted to molest her and tried to pull her dupatta while she was riding her cycle.

The SP said that the accused will be taken into remand after they are released from hospital, chargesheet will be filed and get them convicted within a month.

The molestation attempt caused the 17-year-old victim to fall on the road and get hit by another bike passing by. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Based on the CCTV footage and information gathered from the eyewitnesses, the police arrested the accused. The Ambedkarnagar police took to X to inform that an investigation had been launched into the case. The police also arrested all the three accused.

The victim’s friend who was accompanying her when the incident took place, narrated the ordeal. She said that she was returning home from school with her friends. Crying inconsolably, she added that Shahbaz, Faisal, and another boy were chasing her. They were regularly harassing them.

On Friday, one of them pulled her dupatta directly due to which she fell from the bicycle. Moments after that, Faisal ran the bike over her from behind. ‘By the time I reached there, blood was coming from her mouth and she could not say anything’, the friend said. Later, she was declared dead in the hospital.

The victim’s father Sabhajeet Verma told the media that his daughter was a student of Biology. She was very good at studies and wanted to become a doctor.

He added that he had given a verbal complaint to the police a week ago about the activities of these miscreants but the police did not take any notice. He added that if action had been taken at that time, his daughter would have been alive today.

He said that her mother had died 8 years ago, along with studies, his daughter also used to do household work. The father said that he had sent his daughter to study so that she would be a support in his old age, now neither his daughter nor his wife were left.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Hirapur market area which comes under the jurisdiction of the Hanswar police station in Ambedkar Nagar, UP. The victim was identified as Nainsi Patel, a native of Barhi Aidilpur in the Hanswar police station area. The 17-year-old victim was studying at Ramraji Inter College in Haripur.