Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah is unhappy over the Singapore government’s decision to confer CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship. The Congress leader is so angry over the development that he has decided to write to the Singapore government opposing the move, asking to revoke the decision.

Bhupen Borah has said that he will write to the Singapore government through its embassy in India, urging them to withdraw the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship awarded to Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a statement, Bhupen Borah said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is not suitable for such an honour. ‘Lee Kuan Yew, the Father of Singapore, was an exemplary statesman who demonstrated honesty, hardwork and civility all his life. On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma exemplifies the opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for,’ he said.

Borah argued that Himanta Biswa Sarma’s track record and actions stand in stark contrast to the principles upheld by Lee Kuan Yew, according to a report by India Today NE.

Bhupen Borah listed several reasons justifying his opposition to the fellowship to the Assam CM. He said that Himanta Biswa Sarma regularly makes highly communalised statements against minorities. Borah also added that the BJP govt led by Sarma has failed to provide basic services to citizens, and at the same time, the state’s debt is increasing.

It is notable that Bhupen Borah was in Hyderabad to attend the two-day CWC meeting that concluded today.

Earlier in the day the Chief Minister’s office had announced that Himanta Biswa Sarma has been bestowed with the renowned Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship by the Singapore govt. He has been conferred with the fellowship in recognition of his dedicated leadership in public works and development, and his immense role in championing the cause of development and international harmony, the statement said.

As part of the Fellowship, he has been extended the invitation to visit Singapore as a Lee Kuan Yew Fellow.

Founded in 1991, the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship was launched as a tribute to Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, for his contributions to the nation. The Patron of the Fellowship is the Prime Minister of Singapore.