On Monday (September 18), former Pakistani Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed a pro-Congress troll after the latter mocked him for wishing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“From Kabul to Kamrup, from Gilgit to Rameshwaram, we are one. But what can i do if Pidis will not understand,” Kaneria tweeted. He further added, “So, keep your advice at Pappu’s home.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Danish Kaneria

On Sunday (September 16), the former Pakistani Hindu cricketer shared his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday.

While posting a picture of PM Modi, he wrote, “Birthday greetings to the guardian of Bharat, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. PM Modi has proved that India can lead the world. Today, the entire world is talking about “वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्”। I pray to Lord Ram for his good health and success.”

Birthday greetings to the guardian of Bharat, Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi.



PM Modi has proved that India can lead the world. Today, the entire world is talking about “वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्”।



I pray to Lord Ram for his good health and success. pic.twitter.com/VDbbcmZ5ym — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) September 17, 2023

Soon after, he was attacked by Congress trolls on social media. X user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ mocked Kaneria for supposedly interfering in the personal matter of India.

“Don’t interfere in our personal matter. @DanishKaneria61, we don’t want any Pakistani to say a single word about our beloved PM,” the pro-Congress troll tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by pro-Congress troll

Kaneria did not mince any words and lambasted the troll for not understanding the ethos of Bharat and the Sanatan Dharma. The ex-cricketer emphasised that it is hard for ‘piddis’ and ‘pappu’ fans to comprehend his message.

Danish Kaneria, who happens to be the second Hindu to play for the Pakistan cricket team, had been unabashed about his religious identity. Earlier, he expressed his wish to visit the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and seek blessings from the Lord.