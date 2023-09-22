Friday, September 22, 2023
Germany: Hundreds of humans ‘identifying as dogs’ gather in Berlin to demand recognition, rights, and respect

OpIndia Staff
Germany: Humans identify themselves as 'dogs', bark, howl; gather in Berlin to demand recognition, rights and respect
Image from video going viral on X
3

In an unusual incident reported from Germany, hundreds of individuals who ‘identify as dogs’ gathered outside a Berlin train station this week barking and howling like dogs. The humans who ‘identify themselves as dogs’ had gathered for the rights of people who identify as ‘dogs’. The video of the incident went massively viral over the internet with netizens showering bizarre reactions.

The gathering was held in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz railway station. It was apparently organized by ‘Canine Beings,’ a group that works for “the rights of people who identify as dogs.”

X’s community notes has added a note to provide some added context to the viral video. “This gathering occurred during Folsom Europe, which is a gathering of gay men who are into various fetishes. This particular fetish is called pup play, and these individuals, mostly young, are cosplaying. Most do not believe they are dogs but are wearing a fetish costume”, the note said.

A gathering of an estimated 1,000 persons was witnessed during the event. Members of the group were dressed in canine masks and headpieces, and several appeared to be carrying flags, including one displaying a rainbow.

The netizens expressed shock over the incident and called the gathering ‘crazy’. Some also indicated that a new pattern of living had been unlocked by the persons who identified themselves as dogs.

Screenshot from X

One of the users commented that “the attendees wore realistic full-body costumes or masks, while others wore collars, leashes or muzzles. They communicated with each other by howling, barking, or wagging their ‘tails’. They also played fetch, chased each other, or sniffed around.”

Screenshot from X

The user added that the attendees believe that they face discrimination and harassment from society, and demand recognition and respect for their choice.

“The explosion of gender identities is a recurring sign of cultural collapse throughout the history of civilization,” another user commented.

Screenshot from X

According to the reports, this incident follows in the wake of a Japanese person making headlines after purchasing a realistic-looking dog suit worth roughly $22,000 (Rs 18 lakh) to fulfill his one-of-a-kind dream of being a dog. The man prefers anonymity and goes by the nickname Toco.

Toco’s ‘I Want to Be an Animal’ YouTube channel has over 56,000 subscribers. He posted a video explaining his dream a year ago which garnered a million views.

Reports mention that Toco has always wanted to be a dog since he was a child. He eventually commissioned a crude collie outfit from the Japanese company Zeppet, which creates costumes for TV advertisements and films. He stated that he opted to be a rough collie due to its large size, which would make him stand out.

In 2016, a documentary named ‘The Secret Life of Human Pups’ was made to show the lives of people who prefer to live dressed as dogs. It featured several people around Europe who prefer to dress up like dogs and live with dog names like Spot, Hexy and Tebo. The documentary stated that the idea grew from BDSM groups where some people preferred to live dressed as dogs.

