On Sunday (September 3) morning, Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran courted controversy for equating Hinduism (Sanatan Dharma) with hate-mongering.

In a tweet, she wrote, “Sanathanam is another name for the hate-mongering, casteist Hindutva which has its origins in the North.” The Congress leader then claimed that ‘Hinduism’ in the South was different from the North.

“In the south, our Hinduism is peace-loving and striving to be inclusive. Ramanujar, Vallalar and Narayana Guru kind of Hinduism is our Hinduism.” Lakshmi Ramachandran alleged.

Screengrab of the tweet by Lakshmi Ramachandran

The development came a day after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred the hornet’s nest by comparing the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy with ‘malaria’ and ‘dengue.’

Tamil Nadu Congress leader Karti Chidambaram also extended his support to Stalin on Saturday (September 2). “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India,” he went on a vitriolic rant against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy.

On Sunday (September 3) morning, he posted another tweet defending DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. “There was no call for “Genocide” against anyone, this is a mischievous spin,” Karti Chidambaram claimed.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks against Sanatan Dharma

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated.

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.