Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNews Reports"Recall Canadian envoy, expel Indian envoy, freeze trade, ban RSS": Encouraged by Trudeau, Canadian...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

“Recall Canadian envoy, expel Indian envoy, freeze trade, ban RSS”: Encouraged by Trudeau, Canadian Muslim and Sikh groups issue demands

National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) along with World Sikh Organisation (WSO) has demanded that Canada cut all its ties with India and ban RSS

OpIndia Staff
11

In serious damage to its diplomatic relations with India, the Canadian government on 19 September expelled a top Indian diplomat. This was owing to the Canadian government’s inquiry into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar whom Justin Trudeau deems a “Canadian citizen”. Trudeau’s government, without any evidence whatsoever, suspects the role of the “agents of the Indian government” in Nijjar’s murder. Indian govt also expelled a Canadian diplomat as a retaliatory step.

No sooner did Canada announce that it is looking into the “potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar” than the foreign patrons of the ‘breaking India’ forces began to capitalise on the opportunity.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has issued a diktat to the Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government against India. In partnership with the World Sikh Organisation of Canada (WSO), the NCCM tabled four demands before the Canadian government, namely, the immediate recalling of Canada’s Ambassador to India, the expulsion of the Indian Ambassador to Canada, formal freeze on trade negotiations between India and Canada, and banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Today, NCCM CEO Stephen Brown joined Mukhbir Singh, Board of Directors, World Sikh Organization of Canada to call for clear actions by our government in response to the alleged assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar by agents of the Government of India,” read the post shared by the NCCM on its official Instagram account.

In a Facebook post, NCCM wrote, “NCCM is calling for the killers of a fellow Canadian to be brought to justice. Along with the powerful calls for diplomatic consequences, an end to intelligence sharing and a public inquiry mentioned by the World Sikh Organization of Canada (WSO). We are calling for four additional actions:

1) The immediate recalling of Canada’s Ambassador to India

2) An initiation of the process of expulsion of the Indian Ambassador to Canada, High Commissioner Shri Sanjay Kumar Verma

3) A formal freeze on trade negotiations between India and Canada, including but not limited to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

4) Together with the WSO we today call for the immediate banning of the RSS under the listing provisions in the Criminal Code and the removal of its agents from Canada.

The Muslim and Sikh radical groups essentially called for an end to all diplomatic ties between Canada and India, and an end to intelligence sharing too.”

Notably, the statement by the NCCM was issued shortly after Trudeau’s statement. What’s more shocking is that this so-called advocacy group along with the anti-India WSO issued the statement as part of a larger press conference in the House of Commons, Ottawa. In what capacity was an advocacy group addressing a press conference in the Canadian House of Commons is a pertinent question that raises serious suspicions against the operations of the Trudeau administration.

Screenshot of the media advisory issued by the NCCM on their Instagram account

The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calls itself a “prominent civil liberties and advocacy organization”. It was formerly known as the Canadian Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR.CAN) and is reportedly the Canadian chapter of US-based Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) even though it denies any association on its official website.

Organisations like the NCCM and WSO are two of several such organisations that have been pulling the strings of the Trudeau government which further heeds them and allows them such corrupt power even on administrative levels. The sheer similarity of the language used by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the NCCM and WSO calls for greater scrutiny into their links which enable anti-India voices to incite unrest in India and amongst Indians.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Murder accused Shahbaz killed in an encounter while trying to flee from custody after the vehicle carrying him overturned

OpIndia Staff -

As cabinet clears Women’s Reservation Bill, here’s how the I.N.D.I Alliance and others like Asaduddin Owaisi had stalled it for 27 years

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claims women scientists in ISRO and IIT are not getting salaries, gets instantly fact-checked by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

OpIndia Staff -

On Rajdeep Sardesai’s show, an ex-Indian diplomat covers for Khalistanis while a Canadian journalist defends India’s interests, slamming Justin Trudeau

OpIndia Staff -

‘Peace in Kashmir through India-Pakistan dialogue will ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in South Asia’: Turkish President Erdogan at UNGA

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kabhi namaz bhi padh lo, shame on you’: Sara Ali Khan faces hateful attack for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi seeks quota for SC/ST/OBC in Women’s Reservation Bill, demands immediate implementation

ANI -

UK: Ganesh Chaturthi celebration disrupted in Leicester after police officer Adam Ahmed manhandles Hindu priest and devotees

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kuffar should not be allowed in Makkah’: SRK attacked by Islamists for performing Ganesh Puja at his home, again

OpIndia Staff -

Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury says Modi govt removed ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the copies of Constitution given to MPs, and he added them on his...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,845FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com