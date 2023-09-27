In the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, accused Mohammad Afzaal who harassed a Hindu girl returning from Ganpati Visarjan was injured in an encounter with the police. The victim who had attempted to kill herself by hanging currently undergoing treatment at a district hospital.

Reportedly, the matter pertains to the Pihani police statin precinct in Hardoi wherein accused Mohammad Afzaal harassed the minor girl while she was heading to her home from a Ganesh Visarjan event on September 25, 2023. Later, the police arrested accused Afzaal who during the court hearing tried to flee. He was, however, the police shot at his leg, leaving the accused injured. The accused is a resident of Bhatan Tola locality in Pihani.

The harassment incident left the victim in trauma. Following the incident, the 14-year-old victim attempted suicide by hanging herself, however, was rescued by her family members in a serious state and rushed to the hospital. The victim was then referred to Lucknow for better medical care. As of now, the victim is reported to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has demanded that stringent action be taken against accused Mohammad Afzaal.

On Monday, when the accused harassed the minor Hindu girl, the locals gathered and thrashed Mohammad Afzaal. The accused was later handed over to the police. Subsequently, the police were taking the accused to produce him before the Magistrate in Shahabad Tehsil on Tuesday (September 26). As several animals blocked the way of the police vehicle in Ahemihaat village, accused Afzaal tried to take advantage of the slow speed of the vehicle and tried to escape. Meanwhile, he also snatched the service pistol of a police constable. During his escape attempt, the police shot at his leg who then fell to the ground. The injured accused was taken to a hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police are conducting further investigation into the matter.