On Thursday, 19th October, India was forced to bowl ace batsman Virat Kohli for 3 deliveries during their game against Bangladesh after India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya went off the field due to an injury. To complete Pandya’s pending over, and in an attempt to save all the overs of his main bowlers, captain Rohit Sharma deployed Virat Kohli for the remaining 3 balls.

While Indian fans were happy to see Kohli bowl again and a bit relieved that his 3 balls went for just 2 runs, an old fan of Kohli’s bowling popped up online to welcome his return to the bowling crease.

Albie Morkel, who once hit 28 runs off a Virat Kohli over when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced Kohli’s side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2012 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), welcomed Kohli’s return to the bowling crease.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the left-handed big hitter from South Africa wrote, “Wow! Happy to see him back”

Wow! Happy to see him back. https://t.co/9SDrZ3v7FN — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkell) October 19, 2023

Even though Virat Kohli has bowled very occasionally since that day, including being the last Indian bowler to pick up a wicket in a T20 World Cup knockout game, his bowling career pretty much got over after that Albie Morkel assault.

On that fateful day in IPL in 2012, Kohli scored a half-century as RCB raced away to 205 in their 20 overs thanks to Kohli, Gayle and Mayank Agarwal. In response, Chennai looked to be falling short despite heroics from Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni. However, with 43 needed off two overs, we got one of the greatest overs in IPL history as Kohli lined up to bowl against Morkel.

Morkel hit Kohli for 2 sixes and 3 fours in that over, scoring 28 runs in total, and decidedly tilting the game in Chennai’s favour. Even though he couldn’t see it through, he made it easy enough for Bravo and Jadeja to guide Chennai to victory.

As Kohli returned to bowling, Morkel reminded everyone why he stopped bowling regularly in the first place.