On Saturday (7th October), amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, a member of the Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team revealed that she is currently stranded in Israel.

A member of her team said, “Nushrratt Bharuccha has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival.”

He added, “The last time that I managed to get in touch with Nushrratt Bharuccha was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed.”

In August 2023, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film ‘Akelii’ was released. The film’s plot centres around a girl who becomes trapped in Iraq during the civil war for some reason. ‘Akelii’ narrates the tale of her arduous journey to return home, set against the backdrop of the war.

Now, Nushrratt Bharuccha who is visiting Israel for a film festival has found herself trapped in a similar situation.

Israel under attack from Palestine-based terrorists

On Saturday (7th October), a devastating conflict erupted between the terrorist organisation Hamas and Israel, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 300 casualties and over 1,000 injuries.

Hamas unleashed over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while also seizing several Israeli soldiers near the border. In a video statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was engaged in a state of war and warned that Hamas would face consequences for initiating an attack on Israel.

He said, “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known.”

Following the massive attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted from his X handle that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists. On India’s stand, Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani has also thanked India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a terrorist attack. The top chair clearly recognising the heinous acts as a terrorist attack means that India is calling Hamas a terrorist organisation.