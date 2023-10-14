Make My Trip, an Indian travel company has come up with a quirky advertisement ahead of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the World Cup. The travel company has announced a set of coupon codes for Pakistani fans, offering them jaw-dropping discounts if their team loses to the hosts.

Titled “An Open Invitation to Pakistani Fans”, the advertisement shared three coupon codes in the event Pakistan loses the match being played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium. The Pakistani fans can use ‘BoysPlayedWell’ to avail 50 per cent off on their bookings if they lose by 10 wickets or over 200 runs. If they lost by 6 wickets or 100 runs, they would get a 30 per cent discount on using ‘EkShaheenHaar’, and 10 per cent off on using ‘NoMaukaMauka’ if they lose by 3 wickets or 50 runs.

“Dear neighbours, Let’s take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all, it’s not every day that you visit us. Hope you won’t mind us playing a good host. It’s going to be a big day today. So, staying true to the Indian tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you,” the advertisements read, with the graphics of three Pakistani fans munching on snacks with a smashed TV in the background, which highlight Pakistan’s defeat.

The advertisement quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many joining in with Make My Trip to mock Pakistan ahead of the high-voltage encounter.

Virender Sehwag, known for trolling Pakistan and its cricketers, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the advertisement and take a dig at the arch-rivals. “Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein . “Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein,” Sehwag tweeted along with a picture of the advertisement.

Another popular X user who goes by @sagarcasm said the advertisement seems like an ‘Aman Ki Asha’ initiative by Virender Sehwag.

This is like Aman Ki Asha initiative by Virender Sehwag pic.twitter.com/gTLYlKQH9p — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 14, 2023

Another X user said the MMT ad was the best promotional campaign by the companies for the Indo-Pak match.

India vs Pakistan promo by MakeMyTrip is the best of the lot. Broken Tv 😂 , memes, pizze burger and ek Shaheen haar… lol pic.twitter.com/s8GtEGTbkC — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 14, 2023

On 14th October (Saturday), the biggest cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is back in action. As the ‘Men in Blue’ will step on the field, they will aim to advance their winning streak against their archrivals in the ODI World Cup. With an impressive 7-0 record in head-to-head matchups against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, the host, India, stands as the clear favourite, having never lost to Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

Notably, the most recent clash in the longer format of White ball cricket took place in Manchester during the 2019 World Cup in England where India pulled off a convincing victory against Pakistan.

India won the toss against Pakistan and decided to field first. Shubman Gill is back in the squad in place of southpaw Ishan Kishan.