Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Updated:

Karnataka: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat booked for allegedly ‘spreading religious hatred, insulting Muslim women’

Bhat has become the target of a complaint filed by 'activist' Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale. The police have opened investigations under IPC Sections 294, 295, 298, 354 and 506.

OpIndia Staff
Image- Deccan Herald
3

The Srirangapatna police in Karnataka has filed a case against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly making a provocative speech during the Sankeerthana Yatra, which was held on Sunday (24th December) to commemorate Hanuma Jayanti.

Bhat has become the target of a complaint filed by ‘activist’ Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale. The police have opened investigations under IPC Sections 294, 295, 298, 354 and 506.

In her complaint, Najma claims that Bhat has made disparaging remarks about Muslim women. “His speech was intended to incite unrest among people of various faiths. He has made fun of the legal system”, she claims.

“Bhat has issued such statements across Karnataka earlier. Several cases have been registered against him. Hence, the police should open a rowdy sheet against him,” Nazma mentioned in the complaint. 

Bhat had stated that if the girl (Bibi Muskan) had the courage, she should be allowed to attend college. He had said that she should chant Allah hu Akbar at her home or mosque, but Jai Shri Ram if she intends to go out. 

The RSS leader is alleged to have ‘spread religious hatred against Muslim women’ at a gathering during Sankeertana Yatra, which was organized by Hindu Jagrana Vedike as part of the Hanuma Jayanti celebrations, in Srirangapatna on 24th December.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the Women India Movement (WIM) has also filed a complaint against Bhat, seeking legal action against him for making derogatory remarks about Muslim women in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday (26th December). 

According to the complaint, Bhat made statements with the sole intention of abusing Muslim women. He has insulted Muslim women by claiming they are involved in ‘Love Jihad’ and allegedly linking Bibi Muskan to terrorists. The complaints demanded that the government take the matter seriously and arrest the RSS leader without succumbing to ‘political pressure’.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

