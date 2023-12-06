Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s supreme leader, was in a rare display of emotions spotted crying on Sunday (December 3) as he appealed to women to have more children in the face of plummeting birth rates.

The North Korean leader’s appeal came during the country’s National Mothers Meeting, the first of this sort in eleven years, amid growing concerns over the country’s declining birth rate.

“Stopping the decline in birthrates, and also providing good child care and education, are all family affairs that we should solve together with our mothers,” Kim reportedly remarked.

NEW: North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un cries as he tells women to have more babies pic.twitter.com/F07pENE3cC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 5, 2023

Mothers, according to Kim Jong Un, are revolutionaries who are on the front lines of weeding out antisocialist behaviour alongside helping the nation’s prosperity.

Kim reportedly said that households with “many children” would be prioritised for housing, food, and medical services, as well as unspecified payments and preferential treatment.

“When all mothers clearly understand that giving birth to many children and doing so positively is patriotism. Our cause of building a powerful socialist country can be hastened faster.,” the North Korean dictator said.

“We are confronted with a host of social tasks that our mothers should join to tackle. These tasks include bringing up their children so that they will steadfastly carry forward our revolution, eliminating the recently-increasing non-socialist practices, promoting family harmony and social unity, establishing a sound way of cultural and moral life, making the communist virtues and traits of helping and leading one another forward prevail over our society, stopping the declining birth rate, and taking good care of children and educating them effectively,” Kim Jong Un added.

An Associated Press report says that North Korea’s total fertility rate, or the average number of babies expected to be born to a woman over her lifetime, was 1.79 in 2022, according to South Korea’s statistical agency, compared to 1.88 in 2014. The reduction is still slower than in South Korea, where the fertility rate was 0.78 last year, down from 1.20 in 2014.

South Korea’s fertility rate is believed to be the lowest in the developed world due to numerous factors that are deterring people from having babies, including a deteriorating job market, a competitive school environment for children, inadequate childcare assistance, in addition to a male-centred corporate culture making it difficult for women to strike a balance between their career and family.

South Korean experts from the Hyundai Research Institute have warned that long-term declines in birth rates might gravely weaken North Korea’s manufacturing economy. Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also emphasised the serious nature of extreme starvation suffered by many North Koreans, which is another element contributing to the country’s socioeconomic challenges.