On 24th December, the Ministry of Sports, Government of India, suspended the Wrestling Federation of India for “complete disregard for the existing rules and regulations”. The ministry’s decision came after the newly elected WFI President Sanjay Singh announced that the nationals for U-16 and U20 will take place in Nandini Nagar of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh before the end of this year. As per the ministry, the decision by the federation was taken against the provisions of the constitution of WFI as no prior notice was given to the wrestlers who will take part in the nationals.

In a press release, the Sports Ministry said, “As per clause 3 (e) of the preamble of the constitution of WFI, the object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee (EC).”

It added, “Such decisions are to be taken by the Executive Committee, before which agendas must be considered. As per Article XI of the WFI constitution, under the Heading ‘Notices and Quorum for Meetings’, the minimum notice period for EC meetings is 15 clear days, and the quorum is 1/3rd of representatives. Even for Emergency EC meetings, the minimum notice period is seven clear days with a quorum requirement of 1/3rd of representatives.”

The release added, “Further, in terms of Article X (d) of the Constitution of WFI, it is the Secretary General of WFI, who has been made responsible for carrying out the general business of the Federation, keeping the minutes of the meetings, maintaining all the records of the Federation, calling the meetings of the General Council and the Executive Committee. It seems the Secretary-General has not been involved in the said EC meeting, which was held without any notice or quorum. The newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bea, disregarding the Sports Code.”

Reportedly, the release did not mention anything about the opposition to the election of Sanjay Singh as chief of WFI. Reportedly, wrestler Bajrang Punia gave back his Padma Shri award, and Sakshi Malik took retirement from wrestling after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s aide Sanjay Singh was elected as WFI chief.