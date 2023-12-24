Sunday, December 24, 2023
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Rasuddin arrested for raping 15-year-old Dalit girl, victim critical, pressure being created on family to withdraw the case

25-year-old Rasuddin raped the minor girl when she went to cut grass in a field and got separated from her friends

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image from Kerala Kaumudi
Representative Image via Kerala Kaumudi
8

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was sexually violated by a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on the evening of 23rd December. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Rasuddin, son of Safiq from Jawahar Nagar. The horrific act has left the minor seriously injured. She is undergoing medical treatment in a hospital. Meanwhile, authorities have apprehended the accused and are questioning him.

The instance transpired in Lodipur village which falls under the jurisdiction of Majhola Police Station. The girl who is a resident of the hamlet went to cut grass from the fields along with three other girls from the neighbourhood at around 4 pm on the fateful day. After some time, the other three girls moved to a different area to cut grass which left the victim alone and the perpetrator exploited the opportunity. He caught her and proceeded to rape her brutally.

She is at present admitted at Moradabad District Hospital in her severe condition. Her family has registered a case against the offender in Majhola police station under Section 376 of Rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Based on the complaint, the accused Rasuddin has been nabbed by the police. OpIndia has a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

Her brother informed that cops were at present interrogating Rasuddin in an interview with OpIndia. He further revealed that the family members are being forced to withdraw the case and compromise by one or two associates of the culprit. However, they have asked for tough measures to be taken against the accused.

Moradabad Police have told OpIndia that a case has been opened in connection to the matter and an inquiry is underway. The family members, however, are quite furious over the entire ordeal and demand strict action against Rasuddin.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

