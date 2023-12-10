In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a teacher at Parsara’s Saiema Mansoor Public School has been suspended for asking a student to not use the words ‘Ram Ram’, a popular phrase to greet people. On Thursday (December 8), a Class XI student claimed that his teacher, Mohammad Adnan, declined to reciprocate his ‘Ram Ram’ greeting and instead rebuked him for it. Soon after, the incident escalated into a major controversy, with members of Hindu rights groups gathering at the school gates on Saturday (December 9) and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest. The matter pertains to the Chandapa police station precinct.

Meanwhile, the school principal has sacked Mohammad Adnan and apologised on his behalf, promising “measures to prevent such incidents in the future.” Notably, several reports say that the teacher Mohammad Adnan not only stopped the student from saying ‘Ram Ram’ but also asked him to say “Assalam Walaikum” (Islamic greeting).

Reportedly, the Saiema Mansoor Public School authorities have been pressuring Hindu students not to apply Tilak on their foreheads in addition to asking Hindu schoolgirls to wear a Hijab (Islamic veil). When the parents reached the school to confront the school management regarding this, they were allegedly mistreated and forcefully ousted from the school premises.

On Saturday (December 9), Archana Verma, the district magistrate of Hathras, appointed an inquiry committee, that consisted of an SDM and a district basic education official. As per a Times of India report, the DM has given them two days to submit a report. “Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years, and we have never faced such an accusation before,” school principal Salman Kidwai said during a meeting with authorities. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter.”

Reports say that police teams have been deployed in the affected area to ensure law and order. On Saturday, several activists belonging to Hindu rights groups staged a protest outside the school in question and demanded appropriate action as well as raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Hathras, UP: Hindu students from Sayema Mansur School allege that their teachers stopped them from saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and forced them to say "Assalam walekum."



Upon learning about the incident, local Bajrang Dal Karyakartas recited Hanuman Chalisa in front of the school and… pic.twitter.com/UpJkQz4FaA — Treeni (@_treeni) December 9, 2023

Sadar sub-divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar told TOI that a student said ‘Ram Ram’ to his teacher, however, he did not respond. During the investigation, the principal apologised and promised to prevent similar events in the future. DM Archana Verma has ordered an investigation into the incident, in addition, the school authorities have sacked teacher Mohammad Adnan.

Meanwhile, ASP Hathras, Ashok Kumar Singh said that the police learnt about the incident on December 8 through social media saying that there were claims that a student was expelled from school for saying Ram Ram to his teacher. Subsequently, police conducted an investigation and spoke to all the involved parties. However, no contentious facts emerged. Police also spoke to the concerned student and his parents who also denied the occurrence of any such incident and have said the same in writing. Despite this, DM Verma has formed a committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.