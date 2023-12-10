Sunday, December 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUP: Teacher Mohammad Adnan stops Hindu student from saying 'Ram Ram' in Saiema Mansoor...
News Reports
Updated:

UP: Teacher Mohammad Adnan stops Hindu student from saying ‘Ram Ram’ in Saiema Mansoor Public School in Hathras, DM forms committee to conduct probe

The teacher Mohammad Adnan not only stopped the student from saying 'Ram Ram' but also asked him to say "Assalam Walaikum" (Islamic greeting).

OpIndia Staff
Teacher Mohammad Adnan stops Hindu student from saying 'Ram Ram' in Saiema Mansoor Public School in Hathras, DM forms committee to conduct probe (Image via TOI)
9

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a teacher at Parsara’s Saiema Mansoor Public School has been suspended for asking a student to not use the words ‘Ram Ram’, a popular phrase to greet people. On Thursday (December 8), a Class XI student claimed that his teacher, Mohammad Adnan, declined to reciprocate his ‘Ram Ram’ greeting and instead rebuked him for it. Soon after, the incident escalated into a major controversy, with members of Hindu rights groups gathering at the school gates on Saturday (December 9) and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in protest. The matter pertains to the Chandapa police station precinct.

Meanwhile, the school principal has sacked Mohammad Adnan and apologised on his behalf, promising “measures to prevent such incidents in the future.” Notably, several reports say that the teacher Mohammad Adnan not only stopped the student from saying ‘Ram Ram’ but also asked him to say “Assalam Walaikum” (Islamic greeting).

Reportedly, the Saiema Mansoor Public School authorities have been pressuring Hindu students not to apply Tilak on their foreheads in addition to asking Hindu schoolgirls to wear a Hijab (Islamic veil). When the parents reached the school to confront the school management regarding this, they were allegedly mistreated and forcefully ousted from the school premises.

On Saturday (December 9), Archana Verma, the district magistrate of Hathras, appointed an inquiry committee, that consisted of an SDM and a district basic education official. As per a Times of India report, the DM has given them two days to submit a report. “Children from both communities have studied in our school for the last 30 years, and we have never faced such an accusation before,” school principal Salman Kidwai said during a meeting with authorities. However, we have removed Mohammad Adnan from duty, and the administration has formed a probe committee into the matter.”

Reports say that police teams have been deployed in the affected area to ensure law and order. On Saturday, several activists belonging to Hindu rights groups staged a protest outside the school in question and demanded appropriate action as well as raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans and recited Hanuman Chalisa.

Sadar sub-divisional magistrate Ravendra Kumar told TOI that a student said ‘Ram Ram’ to his teacher, however, he did not respond. During the investigation, the principal apologised and promised to prevent similar events in the future. DM Archana Verma has ordered an investigation into the incident, in addition, the school authorities have sacked teacher Mohammad Adnan. 

Meanwhile, ASP Hathras, Ashok Kumar Singh said that the police learnt about the incident on December 8 through social media saying that there were claims that a student was expelled from school for saying Ram Ram to his teacher. Subsequently, police conducted an investigation and spoke to all the involved parties. However, no contentious facts emerged. Police also spoke to the concerned student and his parents who also denied the occurrence of any such incident and have said the same in writing. Despite this, DM Verma has formed a committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com