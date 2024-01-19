Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, currently serving a 20-year jail term for the rape of two women disciples, has once again been granted parole, marking the ninth instance in the past four years. The latest parole, spanning 50 days, comes amidst a history of temporary releases for the controversial figure.

Previously, in November 2023, Ram Rahim Singh had been granted a 21-day parole. Prior to that, he got a 30-day parole in July, preceded by another 40-day parole in January 2023. In 2022, he was released on parole three times.

This recent parole allows Ram Rahim Singh to continue holding religious discourses online from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. The Dera chief, with a substantial following in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, has been granted parole multiple times for various reasons, including his appeal to visit his ailing mother and to celebrate his birthday. The total parole he got in the last 4 years is of 234 days now.

Rapist/murderer Dera chief Gurmeet Singh granted 50 days parole. That's 234 days in last 4 years:



JAN 2024: 50 days

NOV 2023: 21 days

JULY 2023: 40 days

JAN 2023: 40 days

2020-22: 83 DAYS



Shame on Haryana Govt, prison system & courts.



Ram Rahim Singh’s legal troubles stem from a 2017 conviction for the rape of two women disciples, resulting in a 20-year prison sentence. In 2019, he was also convicted for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati. Further legal woes awaited him in 2021 when he, along with four others, was convicted of conspiring to murder Dera manager Ranjit Singh.

The frequent paroles granted to Ram Rahim Singh have not been without controversy. The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami, vehemently opposed the Haryana government’s decision to grant a 21-day furlough to the Dera chief. Dhami expressed concerns, citing the serious nature of Ram Rahim Singh’s convictions for crimes such as rape and murder, and highlighted that this decision was creating mistrust within the Sikh community.

It is crucial to note that, according to the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicted prisoners can be granted regular parole. However, prisoners convicted of multiple murders or under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are not eligible for parole.

In summary, the latest 50-day parole granted to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is the latest chapter in a series of temporary releases over the past four years. The reasons for paroles have varied, including family visits, birthday celebrations, and religious activities. The Dera chief enjoying frequent paroles has raised serious questions on the system and judiciary.