Tuesday, January 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPopular Jutsu Kaisen 'manga' fan, who supported Gaza during Israel-Hamas war, gets abuse for...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Popular Jutsu Kaisen ‘manga’ fan, who supported Gaza during Israel-Hamas war, gets abuse for wishing ‘Jai Shri Ram’

JJK (Mya) became the victim of the 'cancel culture' and lost an estimated 10,000 followers after expressing his allegiance to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
6

JJK (Mya), a popular X (formerly Twitter) account known for posting ‘anime’ and Jutsu Kaisen ‘manga’, is being abused on the micro-blogging platform for hailing Lord Ram.

On Monday (22nd January), the handle wrote in Hindi, “Jai Shri Ram.” The development coincided with the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Soon after, the X account was abused with the choicest of expletives. The user became the victim of the ‘cancel culture’ and lost an estimated 10,000 followers after expressing his allegiance to Hinduism.

Some X users were seen justifying the abuses directed at JJK (Mya). “If you want to know more context as to why hella muslims unfollowed, it isn’t because he’s hindu only. read,” one ‘Clint’ wrote.

“I refuse to accept that everyone crying about “hinduphobia” has zero understanding about why people would be upset about this person saying “jai shree ram” today. The temple is nothing more than symbol of the fascist govt and its celebration is a slap to democracy,” another X user posted.

One ‘Corn’ alleged, “You are all very ignornant saying anyone unfollowing him is racist. If you are wondering why he getting unfollowed its because he posted this on the same day as as this.”

One ‘nana’ tweeted, “If you celebrate the ayodhya mandir being inaugurated on a national level as some sort of joyous occasion instead of the degradation of democracy and the uprising of mainstream islamophobia then you’re truly sanghi scum. read on your history on the babri masjid demolition.”

Support pours in for JJK (Mya)

“The biggest Jujutsu Kaisen account in the world is one of us! He lost 10k+ followers just for expressing his belief. Let’s show him some love,” the popular manga handle received overwhelming support from the Hindu community.

One X user informed that JJK (Mya) supported children of Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war and that Muslims who supported him then are now insulting his Faith.

“Always supported innocent children of Gaza Yet some community people have problem with him tweeting this…” the user added.

“This guy was a typical woke anime watching person but if these kind of people are becoming Hindu conscious then it’s truly a sign of Hindu reawakening,” wrote one Ahirwal Ahir

JJK (Mya) reacts to Hinduphobia

In a tweet, the Jutsu Kaisen ‘manga’ fan account posted, “It’s an auspicious day to me & my fellow countrymen. So I’ll just ignore the hate & racist comments I’ve received for just exhibiting my belief in my lord & religion.”

Screengrab of the tweet

“But thank you for all the support & warm msgs. Please spread love if possible. Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai,” JJK (Mya) concluded.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com