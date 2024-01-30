In a novel case of Love jihad reported from the city of Banglore, a Hindu girl named Neha (name changed) was brutally assaulted, raped, and also tortured before forceful conversion to Islam. The girl filed a police complaint in Banglore on 28th January confirming that the accused, Taha Ahmad hid his original identity and posed as a Hindu to trap her in a love affair.

The girl also stated that the accused justified his act of violence by quoting several verses from the Quran that read, “If a Muslim has to take strict action against a Kaffir and butparast (idol worshipper) to get him to the right track and get converted then this abuse or assault will not be considered bad.”

The case has been exclusively covered by the Organizer. As per the report, Neha belongs to Odisha, and the accused, Taha is from Bihar. The duo are believed to have met during an internship in Hyderabad. The accused introduced himself as Taha to Neha but hid his surname. On being asked about his full name, the accused smartly said that his family had a tradition of not employing the surnames.

The accused then made the girl believe that he was a Hindu. He used to visit temples, read Bhagwad Gita, respect the fasts held by the girls, and exclusively worship Lord Krishna. He then proposed to her and immediately introduced her to his mother. As per Neha, the mother of the accused liked her and referred to her as ‘beta’. The accused also showed respect towards Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The accused showed love by taking care of her health, packing lunch for her during the internship, and also by accompanying her to temples every Monday. This continued for six years until Neha discovered that the man she had begun loving was actually a Muslim.

Neha recovered the ‘driving license’ of the accused while they were on a trek. She confronted the accused as she saw the identity card after it accidentally fell from his pocket during the trek. The accused then confessed the truth and said that he had hidden his identity fearing that she would leave him. He then convinced her that he followed Sanatan Dharma and also read the Bhagwad Gita. He also said that he was ready to convert to Hinduism if his religion mattered to her so much.

Neha however refused to keep ties with him after knowing the truth. She began distancing herself from the accused. The accused then convinced her saying, “My family is a modern family, we live in an all-Hindu colony and my great-grandfather had to convert to Islam under pressure, my family believes in Hindu Dharma. I am not a Muslim and will never force you for anything. I have already accepted you as my wife. Have you ever seen my mother and sister wearing burqa? We are modern. I will never force you to convert.”

The girl happened to fall for him and told her family about Taha. The family of the girl then severed all ties with her given her love affair with a Muslim individual who had deceptively hidden his identity.

The accused and the victim girl then relocated to Banglore and began living together. They bought a new home and decided to settle in the city. However, the horror began here as the accused began assaulting the victim and justifying it by giving reference to the Quran.

As per the report, the accused began following Islam and criticizing Hinduism. He showed his hatred towards the Modi government and the Yogi government and said that the duo played politics of religion. He also said that creating Ram Mandir by demolishing Babri ‘Mosque’ was not a good move. He claimed that Islam is the latest version of Sanatan Dharma and that everybody in this world must follow Islam.

He suddenly began using derogatory language for Hindu Gods and said that they were not worth worshipping. He forced Neha to follow Islam and watch videos of Zakir Naik to understand Islam. On questioning, he would sexually and physically assault the victim.

He later said that his family had fixed his arranged marriage to a Muslim girl and that he would marry her if Neha continued to refuse to convert to Islam. He blackmailed the girl and indicated that she had no place to go after her family severed all ties with her. He then assaulted Neha, kicked her in her stomach, and sexually abused her.

He further justified his act of violence by saying, “In Quran, it is mentioned that if a Muslim has to take strict action against a Kaffir and butparast (idol worshipper) to get him to the right track and get converted then this abuse or assault will not be considered bad.”

“Having me in life is the greatest bliss Allah gave you, understand this and follow the right path. Why would I worship Krishna or any deity they were all human beings. Hindus are foolish as they worship the sun, moon, trees, water, and anything. When a kaffir takes a wrong path.. we the Muslims are directed by Allah to show them the right path. Even if this involved force then be it,” he added.

The accused continued to assault Neha for days and forced her to convert to Islam. He said that his father would teach her to offer Namaz and that she could easily understand Islam by watching Zakir Naik’s videos. Fed up by the mental and physical torture, the victim agreed to convert to Islam.

However, she managed to reach out to the police and file an official complaint against the accused. The complaint has been filed in Banglore but the Police have asked the Bihar Police to look into the matter. Further investigations in the case are underway.