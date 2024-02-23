The US-based anti-Hindu organisation, ironically named Hindus for Human Rights (HfHR), is hosting an event on Friday (23rd February) with the sinister objective of blaming Hinduism for supposedly being ‘anti-pluralism.’

In a reel posted on Facebook, HfHR informed that an event dubbed ‘Zionism and Hindu Supremacy: partners against Pluralism’ is scheduled at the Logan Media Centre in North Gate Hall of the University of California (Berkeley).

The contentious programme, aimed at spreading canards about Hinduism, will also be broadcast via Zoom.

“Be part of a dynamic discussion on the intersection of Zionism and Hindu Supremacy. Explore their roles in shaping world politics and human rights. Register for this thought-provoking event today!” the caption read.

In a tweet, HfHR said, “Register now! The complex nexus of Zionism and Hindu Supremacy, an eye-opening exploration of two potent ideologies.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Hindus for Human Rights

One of the speakers at the anti-Hindu event is Dana Bergen, a member of the ‘Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

The so-called ‘anti-Zionist’ organisation is notorious for undertaking protests and leading ‘boycott campaigns’ against the Jewish State of Israel.

As per a report by The New York Post published in October last year, far-left billionaire George Soros donated $6,50,000 to the organisation to peddle its nefarious agenda.

Groups behind Israel-bashing protests backing Hamas attacks got $15M-plus from Soros https://t.co/2BZF9CINQI pic.twitter.com/yJN2QAt3I9 — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2023

In February 2023, George Soros inadvertently revealed what we have known for a long time – that the billionaire is eyeing a ‘colour revolution’ in India. George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

The far-left billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilisation.

Controversies surrounding ‘Hindus for Human Rights’

According to the popular OSINT handle ‘Disinfo Lab’, HfHR was formed in the year 2019 by Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) and the Organization for Minorities of India (OFMI).

Interestingly, the three organisations had formed another outfit called the Alliance for Justice and Accountability (AJA). As per an article in The Hindu, the Alliance for Justice and Accountability had been at the forefront of leading demonstrations against the visit of PM Modi to Houston on September 22, 2019.

Sunita Vishwanath, the co-founder of ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ had also tried to create hysteria and panic among Indian Muslims about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2019.

Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of Hindus for Human Rights (#HfHR) is co-host of multiple events with IAMC – all ‘concerned’ about India.



Her other organization Women for Afghan Women is funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundation.



(5/11) pic.twitter.com/nyBOR1RjUL — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) April 28, 2022

“We are especially appalled by the most recent nightmare of the Kashmiri people, and the situation of 1.9 million people in India who are rendered stateless due to the imposition of the travesty called the National Register of Citizens”

She is also the co-founder of an organisation named ‘Women for Afghan Women’, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF)/ Open Society Institute (OSI).

In 2021, ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ also endorsed the anti-Hindu event ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva’ conference. It also came up with a “special toolkit” to propagate against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State visit to the US in June 2023.

In October last year, the X (formerly Twitter) account of HfHR was withheld in India in response to a legal demand.