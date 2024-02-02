Friday, February 2, 2024
Entertainment
Updated:

Poonam Pandey is dead? Instagram post from official account suggests Poonam died of cervical cancer

The post was shared on Pandey's verified Instagram handle at around 10.45 on February 2. The model-actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

OpIndia Staff
Poonam Pandey
Model-actress Poonam Pandey, images via Instagram and wiki
9

A post on model and actress Poonam Pandey’s Instagram account says she has died of cervical cancer.

The post was shared on Pandey’s verified Instagram handle at around 10.45 on February 2. The model-actress has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

Fans are in shock, expressing disbelief over the news of her alleged death. While some are expressing sadness, some are claiming that it might be a gimmick and soon there will be a post that her account was hacked.

It is not yet clear whether the announcement is about the model’s own death. However social media is abuzz with speculations that there might be a pet of the same name too.

Details will be updated.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

