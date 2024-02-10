Saturday, February 10, 2024
HomeNews Reports"A great occasion": PV Narasimha Rao's son thanks PM Modi after father chosen for...
News Reports
Updated:

“A great occasion”: PV Narasimha Rao’s son thanks PM Modi after father chosen for Bharat Ratna

Earlier PV Narasimha Rao's family members paid tributes to the former PM at PV Gyan Bhoomi at Necklace Road in Hyderabad after the announcement that he will be conferred posthumously with the Bharat Ratna.

ANI
PV Narsimha Rao (source: moneycontrol)
5

Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao was picked for India’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Bharat Ratna’, his son Prabhakar Rao on Friday said his father contributed a lot to the country through his policies and made a historic difference to the nation.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Prabhakar Rao said, “It’sD not only for the family but for the admirers and followers of Narasimha Rao on being chosen for the Bharat Ratna (posthumously). We extend our sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for taking the initiative to bestow the country’s highest prize on PV Narasimha Rao.”

“Narasimha Rao had a lifelong association with politics and grew as a statesman while contributing a lot to the country with his visionary leadership. His land reforms and, especially, the economic reforms made a historic difference to India. His services and leadership were recognised globally,” he added.

Earlier PV Narasimha Rao’s family members paid tributes to the former PM at PV Gyan Bhoomi at Necklace Road in Hyderabad after the announcement that he will be conferred posthumously with the Bharat Ratna.

Narasimha Rao was Prime Minister of the country from June 21, 1991 to May 16, 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Karimnagar.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, also hailed the decision to confer former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with India’s highest civilian honour on Friday.

He recalled that under Rao’s leadership in 1992, India and Israel had established diplomatic relations.

“Congratulations to PV Narasimha Rao on this recognition. In 1992, during his tenure as PM, diplomatic relations between India and Israel were established. 32 years later, these relationships flourish like very few do,” Gilon posted on X.

Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Choudhary Charan Singh as well as Green Revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan will be conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously, adding to the two receipients announced earlier– late socialist leader and two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. (ANI)

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Violence erupts in Bareilly as Muslim mob pelts stones after Maulana Taufeeq Raza Khan’s provocative speech over Gyanvapi, had threatened violence over Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

NYT blames Ram Mandir, Hindus after Islamists go on a rampage over the demolition of a madrasa and mosque built on encroached lands in...

OpIndia Staff -

“They wanted to set us on fire”: Here are 11 visuals and 4 testimonies that reveal the carnage unleashed by Muslim mob in Haldwani

OpIndia Staff -

PFI and Bangladeshi intruders behind Haldwani violence: Former UP DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal asks for the harshest punishment for the culprits

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi LG approves CBI probe against former Tihar Superintendent for aiding AAP leader Satyendar Jain in extorting ₹10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

ANI -

Committed to making sure that US remains a safe destination for Indian students: US Ambassador to India amid rising attack on Indian students in...

ANI -

Salman Azhari withdrew more than ₹27 lakhs from his ‘charitable trust’ in 2023, court sends Islamic hate preacher to police remand

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani where Islamists rioted, destroyed temple to usurp land and forced Hindus to live in fear: Some disturbing facts OpIndia uncovered last year

OpIndia Staff -

Haldwani violence: The mob took out petrol from parked motorbikes to make petrol bombs for the attack

OpIndia Staff -

‘The attack on police and journalists was pre-planned’, says journalist Mukesh Singh who was injured in Haldwani mob violence

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com